Walmart deals rivaling Amazon Prime Day — save hundreds on jump starters, dash cams, and more

Amazon Prime Day is here. The two-day (July 16 and 17) mega sale is live with all kinds of deals for your home, car, and more. But Amazon isn’t the only online retailer with unbeatable deals. Walmart is also rolling back prices, from dash cams to tire inflators it's showcasing discounts on hundreds of essential accessories for drivers. Check out our curated list of the best deals below to start saving.

The Best Walmart Jump Starter Deals

Portable jump starters solve a very common problem with drivers, reviving a dead battery. With the help of that little gadget, you can jump-start vehicles to get to a safe location to replace your old battery or help others if they’re stranded on the road. No matter the choice portable jump starters are an essential tool for your vehicle. And we’ve curated a few that are affordable to purchase today.

Walmart Prime Day Jump Starter Deals

The Best Walmart Tire Inflator Deals

Tire Inflators help breathe air back into minor tire issues whether fixing a slow leak or inflating a deflated tire. Air compressors don’t draw the line on vehicle tires only, they can also inflate bicycle tires, balls, and much more. Walmart has plenty of tire inflators and these deals are great to take advantage of.

Walmart Prime Day Tire Inflator Deals

The Best Walmart Dash Cam Deals

Dash cams provide a sense of security while on the road. They serve a single purpose that means so much to many drivers and that is to capture unfortunate accidents or incidents. Walmart has rolled back their prices to make dashcams more accessible for new and old drivers.

Walmart Prime Day Dash Cam Deals

The Best Walmart Handheld Vacuum Deals

Handheld vacuums help maintain your vehicle's interior appearance by removing unwanted debris from your seat, carpets, trunk, and cargo space. Weekly vacuums of your car interior help with longevity and keeping the air clean. We found a few Walmart deals to get your vehicle looking and smelling great.

Walmart Prime Day Handheld Vacuum Deals

More top picks

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog's experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.