Walmart deals rivaling Amazon Prime Day — save hundreds on jump starters, dash cams, and more

Amazon Prime Day is here. The two-day (July 16 and 17) mega sale is live with all kinds of deals for your home, car, and more. But Amazon isn’t the only online retailer with unbeatable deals. Walmart is also rolling back prices, from dash cams to tire inflators it's showcasing discounts on hundreds of essential accessories for drivers. Check out our curated list of the best deals below to start saving.
The Best Walmart Jump Starter Deals
Portable jump starters solve a very common problem with drivers, reviving a dead battery. With the help of that little gadget, you can jump-start vehicles to get to a safe location to replace your old battery or help others if they’re stranded on the road. No matter the choice portable jump starters are an essential tool for your vehicle. And we’ve curated a few that are affordable to purchase today.
Walmart Prime Day Jump Starter Deals
- GOOLOO Car Battery Jump Starter 4500A - $59.99 ($79.50 off)
- NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A 12V UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter - $99.95 ($20.04 off)
- BUTURE Car Jump Starter 2000A 16800mAh Portable Car Battery Starter - $49.99 ($150 off)
- AVAPOW Car Battery Jump Starter 3000A Peak Portable Jump Starter - $59.99 ($120 off)
- NOCO Boost HD GB70 2000A 12V UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter - $199.95 ($40.04 off)
The Best Walmart Tire Inflator Deals
Tire Inflators help breathe air back into minor tire issues whether fixing a slow leak or inflating a deflated tire. Air compressors don’t draw the line on vehicle tires only, they can also inflate bicycle tires, balls, and much more. Walmart has plenty of tire inflators and these deals are great to take advantage of.
Walmart Prime Day Tire Inflator Deals
- Ophanie Cordless Portable Tire Inflator 160 Psi Digital Pressure Gauge - $24.99 ($55 off)
- Nexpow Tire Inflator Portable Air Pump 160PSI Air Compressor - $32.99 ($167 off)
- Bullseye Air Inflator Air Compressor Tire Inflator - $69.96 ($14 off)
- iFanze Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor 150PSI - $19.99 ($80 off)
- Car Tire Inflator 100 PSI Electric Tire Compressor - $21.50 ($10.49 off)
The Best Walmart Dash Cam Deals
Dash cams provide a sense of security while on the road. They serve a single purpose that means so much to many drivers and that is to capture unfortunate accidents or incidents. Walmart has rolled back their prices to make dashcams more accessible for new and old drivers.
Walmart Prime Day Dash Cam Deals
- FFN Dash Cam Front and Rear 4K with WiFi & GPS - $69.99 ($70 off)
- REDTIGER Dash Cam Front and Rear 4K with WiFi & GPS - $107.99 ($93 off)
- APEMAN C860 2K 1080P Dual Dash Cam Front and Rear - $39.99 ($130 off)
- Dash Cam WiFi 2.5K Dual Dash Cam Front and Inside - $75.99 ($110 off)
- Nexpow Dash Cam 4K Dash Cam Front and Rear with Built-in GPS - $49.99 ($80 off)
The Best Walmart Handheld Vacuum Deals
Handheld vacuums help maintain your vehicle's interior appearance by removing unwanted debris from your seat, carpets, trunk, and cargo space. Weekly vacuums of your car interior help with longevity and keeping the air clean. We found a few Walmart deals to get your vehicle looking and smelling great.
Walmart Prime Day Handheld Vacuum Deals
- iFanze Handheld Vacuum Cordless 6KPA Powerful Cyclonic Suction - $16.99 ($33 off)
- iFanze Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Cordless - $17.99 ($22 off)
- VacLife Handheld Cordless Vacuum - $26.99 ($33 off)
- Nexpow Cordless Handheld Vacuum 10KPA Wet and Dry - $26.99 ($103 off)
- Nexpow 10KPA Car Vaccum Cleaner with 1500A Battery Jump Starter - $49.99 ($30 off)
