Used cars to avoid, ranked by Consumer Reports

Used cars have had ups and downs in pricing over the past few years, but they remain a generally solid alternative to paying new MSRPs. Letting someone else eat the depreciation can net buyers a great deal, but that’s only if the used car they’re buying is reliable and in good condition. Consumer Reports recently ranked the used cars to avoid with an eye on reliability and maintenance costs, and some automakers have several models on the list.

Consumer Reports came up with 60 vehicles based on responses from its annual member surveys.

Used cars to avoid in 2024

Audi A3: 2018 A6: 2019 Q3: 2016, 2022 E-tron: 2019

Buick Encore: 2015, 2017 Encore GX: 2020

Cadillac XT4: 2019

Chevrolet Blazer: 2023 Bolt: 2019-2022 Cruze: 2014 Malibu: 2014 Suburban: 2021, 2023 Tahoe: 2016-17, 2021 Traverse: 2018

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: 2018, 2021-22 Town & Country: 2016

Dodge Grand Caravan: 2016, 2018

Ford Escape: 2021 Escape Hybrid: 2020 Expedition: 2017-2019 Explorer: 2016, 2020 F-150 Hybrid: 2021-22 F-250: 2020 Mustang: 2020

GMC Acadia: 2018 Yukon: 2016-17, 2021 Yukon XL: 2021, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq: 2020 Ioniq 5: 2022 Kona EV: 2019 Santa Fe Sport: 2014 Sonata: 2017-18 Tucson: 2016-17

Jeep Cherokee: 2014 Gladiator: 2020 Grand Cherokee L: 2021 Wrangler: 2018, 2020-21

Kia Niro: 2019 Soul: 2021

Mazda CX-9: 2023

Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 2018

Mini Cooper: 2018

Nissan Pathfinder: 2023 Rogue: 2022

Ram 2500: 2017, 2022

Rivian R1T: 2022

Tesla Model S: 2019-2021 Model X: 2018, 2022

Volkswagen Atlas: 2021 Jetta: 2014, 2021 Taos: 2022 Tiguan: 2018

Volvo S60: 2015, 2022 V60: 2015, 2020 XC60 PHEV: 2022-23 XC90: 2016, 2019



Even if the model you’re searching for isn’t on this list, it’s always a great idea to get a pre-purchase inspection before buying. A reputable third-party inspection can help identify existing issues and may find potential problems that could crop up down the road. Spending a few hundred dollars up front could save thousands down the road, so don’t slack on your research when shopping for used cars.