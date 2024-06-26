Used cars to avoid, ranked by Consumer Reports

Used cars have had ups and downs in pricing over the past few years, but they remain a generally solid alternative to paying new MSRPs. Letting someone else eat the depreciation can net buyers a great deal, but that’s only if the used car they’re buying is reliable and in good condition. Consumer Reports recently ranked the used cars to avoid with an eye on reliability and maintenance costs, and some automakers have several models on the list.
Consumer Reports came up with 60 vehicles based on responses from its annual member surveys.
Used cars to avoid in 2024
-
Audi
-
Buick
-
Cadillac
- XT4: 2019
-
Chevrolet
-
Chrysler
- Pacifica Hybrid: 2018, 2021-22
- Town & Country: 2016
-
Dodge
- Grand Caravan: 2016, 2018
-
Ford
- Escape: 2021
- Escape Hybrid: 2020
- Expedition: 2017-2019
- Explorer: 2016, 2020
- F-150 Hybrid: 2021-22
- F-250: 2020
- Mustang: 2020
-
GMC
- Acadia: 2018
- Yukon: 2016-17, 2021
- Yukon XL: 2021, 2023
-
Hyundai
- Ioniq: 2020
- Ioniq 5: 2022
- Kona EV: 2019
- Santa Fe Sport: 2014
- Sonata: 2017-18
- Tucson: 2016-17
-
Jeep
- Cherokee: 2014
- Gladiator: 2020
- Grand Cherokee L: 2021
- Wrangler: 2018, 2020-21
-
Kia
- Niro: 2019
- Soul: 2021
-
Mazda
- CX-9: 2023
-
Mercedes-Benz
- C-Class: 2018
-
Mini
- Cooper: 2018
-
Nissan
- Pathfinder: 2023
- Rogue: 2022
-
Ram
- 2500: 2017, 2022
-
Rivian
- R1T: 2022
-
Tesla
- Model S: 2019-2021
- Model X: 2018, 2022
-
Volkswagen
- Atlas: 2021
- Jetta: 2014, 2021
- Taos: 2022
- Tiguan: 2018
-
Volvo
- S60: 2015, 2022
- V60: 2015, 2020
- XC60 PHEV: 2022-23
- XC90: 2016, 2019
Even if the model you’re searching for isn’t on this list, it’s always a great idea to get a pre-purchase inspection before buying. A reputable third-party inspection can help identify existing issues and may find potential problems that could crop up down the road. Spending a few hundred dollars up front could save thousands down the road, so don’t slack on your research when shopping for used cars.
