Up to 72% off Makita power tools at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spring is a few months away, but there are still indoor home repair and improvement projects that we can do while we wait for the warm weather. Makita is currently offering discounts on power tools at Amazon. There are some good bundles for DIYers or anyone in need of help getting the job done. Each of the Makita bundles comes with two 5.0Ah 18V lithium-ion batteries and a rapid charging unit that can fully charge the batteries in 45 minutes. And, depending on the bundle you select, choose from a multi-tool, circular saw, reciprocal saw, or grinder.

$199 at Amazon

Key features:

Two 18V LTX lithium-ion battery

Fully charges in 45 minutes

Variable speed control

3.2-inch oscillation angle

$199 at Amazon

Key features

Two 18V LTX Lithium-Ion battery

Fully charges in 45 minutes

3,700 RPM for faster cutting

Cordless with precise cutting power

$199 at Amazon

Key features

Two 18V LTX Lithium-Ion battery

Fully charges in 45 minutes

Up to 2,800 strokes per minute

“Tool-less” system for faster blade installation

$199 at Amazon

Key features

Two 18V LTX Lithium-Ion battery

Fully charges in 45 minutes

Automatically adjusts speeds for optimum performance

The motor shuts off when it is forced to stop