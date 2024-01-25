Deals and Promotions

Up to 72% off Makita power tools at Amazon

Choose from four great bundles

Jan 25th 2024 at 2:05PM

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spring is a few months away, but there are still indoor home repair and improvement projects that we can do while we wait for the warm weather. Makita is currently offering discounts on power tools at Amazon. There are some good bundles for DIYers or anyone in need of help getting the job done. Each of the Makita bundles comes with two 5.0Ah 18V lithium-ion batteries and a rapid charging unit that can fully charge the batteries in 45 minutes. And, depending on the bundle you select, choose from a multi-tool, circular saw, reciprocal saw, or grinder.

Makita Starter Kit and Multi-Tool - $199 (72% off)

$199 at Amazon

Key features:

  • Two 18V LTX lithium-ion battery
  • Fully charges in 45 minutes
  • Variable speed control
  • 3.2-inch oscillation angle

Makita Starter Kit and Circ Saw - $199 (71% of)

$199 at Amazon

Key features

  • Two 18V LTX Lithium-Ion battery
  • Fully charges in 45 minutes
  • 3,700 RPM for faster cutting
  • Cordless with precise cutting power

Makita Starter Kit and Recip Saw - $199 (71% off)

$199 at Amazon

Key features

  • Two 18V LTX Lithium-Ion battery
  • Fully charges in 45 minutes
  • Up to 2,800 strokes per minute
  • “Tool-less” system for faster blade installation

Makita Starter Kit and Grinder - $199 (18% off)

$199 at Amazon

Key features

  • Two 18V LTX Lithium-Ion battery
  • Fully charges in 45 minutes
  • Automatically adjusts speeds for optimum performance
  • The motor shuts off when it is forced to stop

More top picks:

Share This Photo X