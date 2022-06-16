Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

If you want to add some style to your ride, then look no further. Check out the top under-car lights that can freshen up your vehicle. Cars and motorcycles are no longer just a means of transportation. People nowadays want a more personal relationship with their rides, which makes sense since our cars often reflect our personalities and tastes.

One way to accomplish this is by picking up some under car lights. The bright, stylish aesthetic they provide will always look good on your vehicle, and that’s why under car lights are so popular today. If you want to style your car with some bottom lights, you can’t go wrong with the ones listed here. Check out our team’s review of the leading under car lights to add some flash to your ride.

Disclaimer: Michigan law explicitly prohibits additional vehicle lighting while the vehicle is on public roads. You may install car underglow so long as the lights are covered and not lit while driving. Research your local laws before installing under car lights on your vehicle.

Detailing our favorite under car lights of 2022

GOVEE Under Car Light: Stylish pick

Pull up to the function in style this weekend with the Govee under car lights. The bright visual colors on these LED lights will conveniently reflect your style and taste, letting your vehicle stand out among the crowd. How does it work? The DIY mode on the lights’ smartphone app captures the colors of your favorite pictures and applies them to the under car lights. There are over 16 million selections, and your car can have a fresh look every few seconds. Try bumping your favorite tunes, and as the music changes the under car lights will adjust to it. Cool, right? You can also choose between dynamic and soft modes to allow your vehicle to represent your mood, no matter how you’re feeling.

Pros

Extra bright lights, sharp colors

Firm adhesive and screws for a strong installation

Easy to use Bluetooth control system

Cons

Dust and grit may loosen adhesive

OPT7 Under Car Light: Another great option

Under car lights that can withstand harsh weather and bad roads are hard to find, so don’t sleep on the OPT7 under car lights. These lights come in two different variations, one for cars and one for trucks, vans, and SUVS, so you should be good no matter what you drive. These under car lights come with a one-year warranty, so even if there is an issue, you can be sure you won’t be left in the lurch. The light strips themselves are made with aluminum casing, making them dustproof and resistant to road debris, and the strips’ dense silicone also gives them some extra reinforcement. Cruise around no matter the weather with these stunning under car lights that can add some color to the road.

Pros

Fits all kinds of vehicles

Built for long-term durability

Easy to install and use

Cons

LED connectors are not waterproof

KORJO Under Car Light: Also try

Most under car lights aren’t designed to give you full control, and that’s what makes these KORJO under car lights stand out from the competition. The lights’ app control allows you to switch it on and off, control the LED lights, set their brightness, and change the chasing speed. There are up to 120 color chasing modes, and it’s pretty easy to select the one you want for your car. Setting up these under car lights is a walk in the park as well — they come with mountain clips, user manuals, adapters, and pretty much everything else you’ll need. These under car lights run smoothly, and you can use them for boats, trucks, SUVs, and passenger cars.

Pros

Six LED lights instead of four

Easily control colors, music, and speed with the app

Resistant to water, dust, debris, and more

Cons

Pricier than similar under car lights

YCHOW-TECH Under Car Lights: Another option

Are you looking for some versatile under car lights for your next road trip? If the answer’s yes, then check out these YCHOW-TECH under car lights that are compatible with boats, motor homes, SUVs, dirt bikes, tractors, and more. The fun doesn’t need to stop when you’re on the road-- you can enjoy up to 16 million color combinations and set the lights to follow the rhythm of your music. And since you’ll probably be spending a lot of time on the road, you’ll be happy to know that these under car lights are designed to withstand rain, snow, road debris, and any other harsh elements.

Pros

Works great with cars and motorcycles

Extra-bright lights consume less power

Cheaper than similar systems

Cons

More wiring might be needed for installation

Nilight Under Car Light: Also consider

If you’re looking for efficient under car lights that come at an affordable price, you should consider picking up these Nilight under car lights. These lights come at an affordable price, and they’re some of the most versatile on the market. You can easily control the lights’ timing, music, flashing, and every other function from the lights’ mobile app. When you get these under car lights, you can be sure they’ll stay solid for a long time. They’re housed in aluminum and toughened glass which makes them resistant to water, shock, dust, rust, and more, and you should be able to enjoy 50,000 good hours before they start to decline — that’s over five and half years of solid use with these under car lights.

Pros

Heavy-duty, durable construction

Easily control lights from your phone

Cheapest system on our list

Cons

Limited color selections

Buying guide: Under car lights

Under car lights can add a striking aesthetic to vehicles, and that’s why many people love them. If you want to try under car lights out for yourself, check out some of the models we listed above. Choose whichever suits your tastes and start cruising around in style in no time at all.

If you feel like you need some more details before deciding, though, no worries, because this guide will give you just that.

What are under car lights?

Under car lights are LED or non-standard neon lights attached to the underside of a car, SUV, motorcycle, or truck. The main purpose of under car lights is to enhance the look of a car.

Buying under car lights: Tips and tricks

Control (mobile app, remote, on/off)

Before you purchase any under car light system, you should know how they’re controlled. Determine how you’ll want to control your lights and look for a system that has that feature. A mobile app via Bluetooth controls some under car lights while others are controlled by remote control, and there are even some systems that can be controlled by both technologies.

Type (LED, neon strips)

The type of under car lights is another important factor you need to consider before picking some up. There are two under car light types — LED lights and neon strip lights. Neon strip lights are perfect for motorcycles and large vehicles, while LED lights are great for sports cars and other passenger vehicles. Do a little research before you opt for either one to get a better idea of how they’ll work with your car.

Beam angle

If you buy under car lights with a wide beam angle, they will illuminate the road, while strip lights focus only on the underside of the vehicle.

Weight and length

If you’re buying LED under car lights, the bulbs should be light enough to remain on your vehicle's body after securing them with your adhesive. If you’re getting neon strip lights, they should be long and flexible enough to go around the vehicle.

Construction and durability

The construction of under car lights will ultimately determine their durability. The top under car lights are made from aluminum and other protective materials. This makes them dustproof, waterproof, and resistant to road debris and gives them a minimum 50,000-hour lifespan. Opt for under car lights built for long-term use, as you’ll want to get the most value for your money.

Installation process

The installation process is very important. If you intend to install the lights yourself, you should get lights that are easy to install. It sounds obvious, but it’s important to remember. If you have the money to spare, it can be a good idea to have an auto mechanic install them.

Customization

Customization is what people love about under car lights. The premier under car lights allows you to determine everything from colors to chasing speed, flashing, tempo, and even music syncing. If you want the full experience of under car lights, get a system with extensive customization features. All the products we reviewed in the above section have excellent customization options, so you should have no issue finding a great system for your ride.

What are the benefits of under car lights?

Safety

Underneath vehicles, lights have been credited with keeping both cars and motorcycles safe at night. The lights shine bright at night, which means that other road users can see you from far away. This can help avoid accidents, making under car lights a great choice for both style and safety.

Help with repairs

These lights can serve you greatly if you want to fix something on your car yourself or see what’s going on below your vehicle. You can easily switch on your lights and see things that are usually tough to see otherwise.

Customization

The main reason people use under car lights is to enhance the style and aesthetic of their ride. Under car lights can get you noticed when you drive to the club, bar, casino, or wherever you’re going, and they’re always bound to catch a few eyes.

Tips for using under car lights

Install them carefully

When installing under car lights, take your time to tick every box. Under car lights are not harmful items, and you won’t need to worry about them being a fire hazard or anything. If they’re not properly installed, though, you may have to remove them and repeat the installation process as they may not function properly.

Think of them as headlights

Think of under car lights as headlights. When you’re parked, switch them off. When you’re on the move at night, switch them on. If you treat your under car lights like regular headlights, they will likely last a lot longer.

Replace the adhesive after six months

If you get high-quality under car lights, they will come with a strong adhesive. Even though this adhesive is strong enough to hold your lights in place indefinitely, you should replace it after six months.

Under Car Light FAQs

Q: Can you put lights under your car?

Yes, you can, but you should always check your state/country’s laws first. Under car lights are illegal in some states, and you don't want to end up in trouble with the authorities.

Q: How are under car lights powered?

Under car lights are powered by your car battery. Opt for energy-efficient products that will hardly have any real effect on your battery’s charge.

Q: How much do under car lights cost?

Most under car lights cost between $45 to $80. They can cost more or less depending on the brand and the number of lights included.