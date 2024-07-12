Sometimes we spend more time in our cars than we'd like to, whether on a long road trip or for an extended work trip. During a prolonged car stay it can sometimes be difficult to find a work or eating surface, that's where the EcoNour 2-in-1 steering wheel desk and tray can come in handy. This quirky little accessory is designed to help hold a laptop or food while eliminating the need to juggle between your lap and the passenger seat. This mobile desk/table is designed to be used while parked so do not try to use this steering wheel desk while driving. Buy it here, or read on to learn more.

Great for writing and working on laptops

Convenient eating surface

Inexpensive

Cannot be used with steering wheel cover

Need to measure that it will fit your car before purchasing
Might not accommodate all laptop sizes

EcoNour 2-in-1 Steering Wheel Desk and Tray is a simple and versatile automotive tray that lets you eat and work while in your vehicle. It features a deep flat surface with a cup holder for your drink. One issue you will face is that you will need to remove the steering wheel cover before mounting the tray, and to mount the tray you will need to turn the steering wheel 180 degrees and then hook the tray onto the steering wheel. By having this tray, you reduce the risk of creating a mess from eating and you’ll be able to work productively without resting your laptop on your lap or the center counsel. EcoNour 2-in-1 Steering Wheel Desk and Tray has over 7,000 user ratings with a good 4.3- out of 5-star rating. In reviews, customers commented that they like the EcoNour desk/tray's performance, sturdiness, comfort, and ease of installation/use.

Key Specs

Dimensions: 16.5" x 11" x 2"

Material: ABS plastic

ABS plastic Amazon best seller

