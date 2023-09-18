Turbocharge your fall yard cleanup with up to 57% off Greenworks tools at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to add to your electric yard tool collection before winter sets in? Greenworks is currently having a sale on Amazon providing buyers with up to 57% off things like string trimmers, pressure washers, lawn mowers, chainsaws and more. If you're looking for some solid fall cleanup electric tool deals you can see the entire collection right here or check out some of our favorite picks below.

$167.70 at Amazon

Key Features

40V, 16-inch chainsaw

Brushless motor

"Easily cut trees and limbs up to 15 inches in diameter"

Push-button start

Chain brake

Weighs 10.4 lbs

This 40V 16-inch chainsaw promises to provide "gas-like power" in an all-electric package. It features a brushless motor and requires less maintenance than a traditional chainsaw. It also has a push-button start for quick and easy operation as well as a chain brake. The whole thing only weighs 10.4 lbs, making it fairly easy to maneuver. You can snag it right now for more than half-off.

$127.29 at Amazon

Key Features

40V battery

Runs up to 60 minutes on a full charge

24-inch blades

1-inch cutting capacity

Rear handle rotates for ease of use

Multiple-angle trimming

Cushioned grip

9.9 lbs

It's never more important to clean up your hedges than right before winter. If you need to give your hedges one last trim for the year, check out this great cordless electric hedge trimmer. It runs on Greenworks' 40V 2.0Ah batteries and should work for a full hour on a full charge. It features 24-inch cutting blades that provide a 1-inch cutting capacity. The rear handle is rotatable making it easy to get to those hard-to-reach places and it even has a cushioned comfort-grip.

$67.41 at Amazon

Key Features

LED bulbs provide up to 3000 Lumen or up to 765 yards of visibility

3 brightness settings

Up to 5 hours of runtime on the lowest setting or 2 hours on the highest

Features a flashing mode

Comes with battery

A spot light is an underrated tool to have in your arsenal. Sometimes when you're really in the zone, you don't want to let the loss of daylight hinder your productivity. That's where a light like this can come in handy. This one provides up to 765 yards of visibility and will last for up to 2 hours on its brightest mode or 5 hours on its lowest mode with a fully charged battery.

$299 at Amazon

Key Features

All-electric, cordless

45 minutes of use with a fully charged 4.0Ah battery

Battery can completely charge in 120 minutes

No brushless motor

16-inch cutting deck

5-position height adjustment

Includes mower, grass collection bag, 40V 4.0Ah battery, battery charger and 3 year tool and battery warranty

If you're in the market for a solid electric lawn mower, this 40V option is well worth a look. You'll get about 45 minutes of use out of a fully charged battery and yes, it does indeed come with a battery and charger. The mower features a 16-inch cutting deck and 5-position height adjustment. It even comes with a grass collection bag. Last but not least, but the mower and the battery come with a 3-year warranty.

$210 at Amazon

Key Features

A fully charged battery will get you up to 60 minutes of continuous usage

16-inch string trimmer

Brushless motor

Compatible with other Greenworks attachments

Features a dual line bump feed head

2 speeds available

Quiet operation

If you don't need a trimmer+blower combo and you're looking for a string trimmer than a little heavier duty than the one above, then this is the one you should go for. Rather than a 12-inch operation area this weed whipper features a 16-inch cutting swath. It's compatible with other Greenworks attachments allowing you to turn it into an edger, polesaw, blower and more. It has 2 speeds while in use and should work for up to 60 minutes on a fully charged battery. It does indeed come with a battery and charger as well.

$79.99 at Amazon

Key Features

12 amp motor

Corded - Does not run on battery power

7.5" double-edged blade

Variable blade depth

Adjustable handle

Built-in cord lock

A lawn just can't look its best until it's edged. This electric edger can help with that problem by putting its 12 amp motor and 7.5-inch double-edged blade to use. Keep in mind, while this tool is all-electric, it's not cordless so you'll need to be plugged in to run it, but you'll still be able to enjoy all the benefits of a non-gas-powered tool like less maintenance, quieter operation, and general ease of use.

$79.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1,500 PSI

1.2 Gallons Per Minute

Can be used vertically or horizontally

Comes with a 35 foot power cord and 20 foot pressure hose for 55 feet of maneuverability

Includes a soap applicator

PWMA (Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association) certified

Includes a 3 year warranty.

There are few things in life more satisfying than pressure washing a dirty surface. This electric Greenworks pressure washer can use its 1,500 PSI to help you do that. On top of that, it even includes a soap applicator attachment to multiply the cleanliness. Both its power cord and pressure hose are a generous length at 35 feet and 20 feet, respectively, the washer has been certified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association, and it comes with a 3 year warranty.