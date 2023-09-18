Turbocharge your fall yard cleanup with up to 57% off Greenworks tools at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Looking to add to your electric yard tool collection before winter sets in? Greenworks is currently having a sale on Amazon providing buyers with up to 57% off things like string trimmers, pressure washers, lawn mowers, chainsaws and more. If you're looking for some solid fall cleanup electric tool deals you can see the entire collection right here or check out some of our favorite picks below.
Greenworks 40V 16" Brushless Cordless Chainsaw - $167.70 (57% off)
Key Features
- 40V, 16-inch chainsaw
- Brushless motor
- "Easily cut trees and limbs up to 15 inches in diameter"
- Push-button start
- Chain brake
- Weighs 10.4 lbs
This 40V 16-inch chainsaw promises to provide "gas-like power" in an all-electric package. It features a brushless motor and requires less maintenance than a traditional chainsaw. It also has a push-button start for quick and easy operation as well as a chain brake. The whole thing only weighs 10.4 lbs, making it fairly easy to maneuver. You can snag it right now for more than half-off.
Greenworks 40V 24" Cordless Hedge Trimmer - $127.29 (33% off)
Key Features
- 40V battery
- Runs up to 60 minutes on a full charge
- 24-inch blades
- 1-inch cutting capacity
- Rear handle rotates for ease of use
- Multiple-angle trimming
- Cushioned grip
- 9.9 lbs
It's never more important to clean up your hedges than right before winter. If you need to give your hedges one last trim for the year, check out this great cordless electric hedge trimmer. It runs on Greenworks' 40V 2.0Ah batteries and should work for a full hour on a full charge. It features 24-inch cutting blades that provide a 1-inch cutting capacity. The rear handle is rotatable making it easy to get to those hard-to-reach places and it even has a cushioned comfort-grip.
Greenworks 24V LED Spot Light Kit with 2Ah Battery and Charger - $67.41 (15% off)
Key Features
- LED bulbs provide up to 3000 Lumen or up to 765 yards of visibility
- 3 brightness settings
- Up to 5 hours of runtime on the lowest setting or 2 hours on the highest
- Features a flashing mode
- Comes with battery
A spot light is an underrated tool to have in your arsenal. Sometimes when you're really in the zone, you don't want to let the loss of daylight hinder your productivity. That's where a light like this can come in handy. This one provides up to 765 yards of visibility and will last for up to 2 hours on its brightest mode or 5 hours on its lowest mode with a fully charged battery.
Greenworks 40V 16" Cordless Electric Lawn Mower - $299 (9% off)
Key Features
- All-electric, cordless
- 45 minutes of use with a fully charged 4.0Ah battery
- Battery can completely charge in 120 minutes
- No brushless motor
- 16-inch cutting deck
- 5-position height adjustment
- Includes mower, grass collection bag, 40V 4.0Ah battery, battery charger and 3 year tool and battery warranty
If you're in the market for a solid electric lawn mower, this 40V option is well worth a look. You'll get about 45 minutes of use out of a fully charged battery and yes, it does indeed come with a battery and charger. The mower features a 16-inch cutting deck and 5-position height adjustment. It even comes with a grass collection bag. Last but not least, but the mower and the battery come with a 3-year warranty.
Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Brushless (Attachment Capable) Cordless String Trimmer - $210 (16% off)
Key Features
- A fully charged battery will get you up to 60 minutes of continuous usage
- 16-inch string trimmer
- Brushless motor
- Compatible with other Greenworks attachments
- Features a dual line bump feed head
- 2 speeds available
- Quiet operation
If you don't need a trimmer+blower combo and you're looking for a string trimmer than a little heavier duty than the one above, then this is the one you should go for. Rather than a 12-inch operation area this weed whipper features a 16-inch cutting swath. It's compatible with other Greenworks attachments allowing you to turn it into an edger, polesaw, blower and more. It has 2 speeds while in use and should work for up to 60 minutes on a fully charged battery. It does indeed come with a battery and charger as well.
Greenworks 12 Amp Electric Corded Edger - $79.99 (11% off)
Key Features
- 12 amp motor
- Corded - Does not run on battery power
- 7.5" double-edged blade
- Variable blade depth
- Adjustable handle
- Built-in cord lock
A lawn just can't look its best until it's edged. This electric edger can help with that problem by putting its 12 amp motor and 7.5-inch double-edged blade to use. Keep in mind, while this tool is all-electric, it's not cordless so you'll need to be plugged in to run it, but you'll still be able to enjoy all the benefits of a non-gas-powered tool like less maintenance, quieter operation, and general ease of use.
Greenworks 1500 PSI 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer (Upright Hand-Carry) PWMA Certified - $79.99 (20% off)
Key Features
- 1,500 PSI
- 1.2 Gallons Per Minute
- Can be used vertically or horizontally
- Comes with a 35 foot power cord and 20 foot pressure hose for 55 feet of maneuverability
- Includes a soap applicator
- PWMA (Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association) certified
- Includes a 3 year warranty.
There are few things in life more satisfying than pressure washing a dirty surface. This electric Greenworks pressure washer can use its 1,500 PSI to help you do that. On top of that, it even includes a soap applicator attachment to multiply the cleanliness. Both its power cord and pressure hose are a generous length at 35 feet and 20 feet, respectively, the washer has been certified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association, and it comes with a 3 year warranty.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue