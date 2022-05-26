Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

With the advent of engine-less cars, manufacturers have started to give a vast amount of storage space to their cars. However, your roomy frunks and trunks are only good if you make the best use of their spaciousness. So, whether you're going on a road trip or a long daily commute, you'll be excited to know about the finest trunk organizers in 2022.

To say that a trunk organizer is like a cupboard for your car would be a gross understatement. From the right kind of pockets to versatile compartments, these car organizers are a must-have for anyone who wants to carry tools, jumper cables, first aid kits, or gym equipment in their ride at all times. Today, we'll be breaking down the best that the online marketplace has to offer when it comes to trunk organizers and offer useful information to help you pick a great one for your needs.

Detailing the top trunk organizers of 2022

Drive Auto Car Organizer: Top pick

This trunk organizer offers great functionality by providing a practical solution to place all your essentials (and junk) in your vehicle. It comes in quite a sturdy shape with security straps so you can easily hang it in your car. And, even if you try to place heavier items in this organizer, it has a solid structure that keeps everything neatly tucked in position.

Measuring up to 23 x 17 x 10.75 inches, the size of this organizer can be adjusted depending on your trunk space. It has three spacious compartments that can store up to seventeen gallons at full capacity, nine gallons at half capacity, and one gallon when fully collapsed. Plus, the Drive Auto trunk organizer also features two exterior pockets to keep smaller items for quick access.

Pros

Uncluttered storage system

Durable construction

Adjustable size

Strong grip handles

Cons

A bit pricey but well worth it

FORTEM Car Organizer: Runner-up

The Fortem car trunk organizer offers an excellent combination of practicality and versatility. Manufactured from super durable nylon, it has a solid build quality. Due to its waterproof construction, you can also utilize it for outdoor storage. It comes in standard and large sizes with measurements of up to 23.5 x 15.98 x 10 inches.

This trunk organizer boasts a collapsible design meaning it can be adjusted to different lengths to fit in the available space. It has a generous storage space with three compartments, exterior mesh pockets, and pouches that are roomy enough to store most, if not all, car essentials. The anti-slip bottom and velcro security straps ensure that the organizer doesn’t move while driving.

Pros

Heavy-duty nylon construction

Adjustable to various sizes

Multiple storage compartments

Anti-slip bottom strips

Cons

The weight capacity of the side pockets could be more

SURDOCA Car Trunk Organizer: Contender

This trunk organizer is made out of 600D oxford along with a robust net lining on the mesh. It offers the best way to save your stuff from sliding around during bumpy rides. The best part is that it has an amazing storage capacity with eight pockets to store your heavy grocery, emergency items, and other essentials.

Measuring 35.43 x 18.11 x 1.65 inches, the Surdoca trunk organizer is compatible with most car types which further adds to its versatility. It comes with three durable straps that are pretty easy to put on or remove. Furthermore, you’ll get to choose from two color options (black and gray).

Pros

Generous storage space

Compatible with 90% of car types

Robust security straps

Available in two color options

Cons

Some users have reported that it comes in a smaller size than advertised

MIU COLOR Car Trunk Organizer: Honorable mention

MIU COLOR’s car trunk organizer is made from hand-knitted and closely stitched fabric that gives it a premium feel and enhanced durability. With a maximum capacity of 18.49 gallons, it has a customizable length to meet your storage needs. There are mesh pockets on the exterior to store small items for easy accessibility. Also, it comes with two detachable dividers that either let you store items in one compartment or split across three different sections, depending on your needs and preferences.

Measuring 31.5 x 13.78 x 9.84 inches, this organizer can be conveniently folded to save space when not in use. The slip-free velcro bottom of this trunk organizer keeps it firmly secured and upright such that your stuff won’t move around while driving. Moreover, it is easy to maneuver due to its lightweight and collapsible design.

Pros

Slip-free velcro base

Large weight capacity

Foldable design for easy storage

Durable organizer handle

Cons

Construction is not water-repellent

Oasser Back Seat Trunk Organizer: Also consider

Oasser’s trunk organizer won’t let you down with its 600D oxford resilient construction. Thanks to its nine roomy compartments, two detachable dividers, and five exterior pockets, you can store as much as you want in this trunk organizer. Also, it can fit in most car types including SUV, MPV, VAN, and more.

This trunk organizer has a non-slip base, three rear loop fasteners, and adjustable straps that keep it stable and prevent it from moving around. On top of it, there are strong aluminum handles to provide support while carrying heavy items. And, as far as cleanliness is concerned, this trunk organizer is dust-resistant and pretty easy to clean, making it convenient to maintain. Plus, it has a foldable design with measurements of up to 14.17 x 11.42 x 2.56 inches, so it offers exceptional utility and plenty of storage space.

Pros

Nine roomy compartments

Easy to mount

Non-slip base for security

Cons

Has trouble holding some items upright

Buying guide: Trunk organizers

Before you throw away that Amazon Prime delivery box that is used to store the junk in your car, you must know how to go about buying a trunk organizer. So, to help you with that, here is a comprehensive buyer's guide with all the tips and useful information you need to make an informed purchase decision.

Are trunk organizers worth buying?

Let's get one thing straight. Trunk organizers are a must-have for anyone who owns a car! Why, you ask? Well, here are two reasons:

Efficiency

It isn't rocket science. A larger car will carry a higher price tag than a smaller one, at least most of the time. This larger size comes in the form of more leg-room and… you guessed it, more trunk space. So, you must make the best use of your car's trunk space to get the most out of your investment.

By allocating a separate pouch, zip, or compartment for different things, a trunk organizer effectively allows you to store more in the same amount of trunk space. These dedicated space organizers also allow ready access to the stuff in the back which ultimately saves time and can become nothing short of a God-send in times of emergency.

Safety

Talking about emergencies, in case your car gets into an accident, the stuff that you're storing in it can become a cause for concern. Tools and boxes flying around can act as projectiles and cause more harm than the actual impact. So, isn't it lovely that a car organizer secures up all your stuff and keeps it fastened to prevent such harm from occurring? Checkmarks on safety!

What are trunk organizers usually made of?

On the composition end of things, trunk organizers are usually made from either of these two materials:

Nylon

Oxford 600D

Before we take a brief look at the characteristics of the two fabrics, we have a tip for you. Regardless of the material you go for, make sure that the storage bins are durable and stitched to perfection.

Nylon

Talking about durability, nylon-made trunk organizers scream out longevity. That's just the nature of this material. It is meant to stay. Furthermore, its easy production also means that nylon trunk organizers will usually be a bit cheaper when stacked up against the competition. On the flip side, nylon bins don't go so well with water and moisture, so you should only store dry items in a nylon-made organizer.

Oxford 600D

The ​​Oxford 600D fabric is a blend of polyester. It is for this very reason that oxford trunk organizers are very lightweight. They are also extremely breathable, easy to clean, and resistant to water damage, allowing you to carry almost anything in them including wet items.

Factors to consider when buying trunk organizers

You must look at these two things when on the market for a new trunk organizer:

Size & versatility

The size of your new car bin should be such that it can easily fit into the trunk while fitting most of the stuff that you usually carry in your car. While the dimensions of the bin and its compartments will give you a decent idea about the type of stuff you can store in it, the best way to go forward with this is to look through some customer reviews that specifically talk about the kind of storage dynamics that you're looking for.

While you're at it, we also recommend that you opt for something that is not only spacious but also versatile. Foldable and extendable compartments that you can play around with to fit various types of essentials should be looked out for. Moreover, we also recommend seeking out ones that have some sort of side pockets or zippers for small tools and accessories that should be readily available.

Mounting & safety

The next thing that you must consider is the mountability of your new trunk organizer. Anything that takes a chunk of time to strap or hook in should be a big no. Talking about hooking in, some trunk organizers aren't really universal and require specific hooks or straps to install in your trunk.

Furthermore, you must also think about just how safe and secure the car organizer is. Adjustable buckles, heavy-duty Velcro straps, and non-slip bottoms are some essential features that are good to ensure in a trunk organizer. Also, once again, you can get a better idea about the overall safety and security of your new car organizer by going through some customer reviews.

Buying tips for the best trunk organizers

Do you know what time it is? Well, it is time to equip you with some killer buying tips that will help you make a more informed purchase decision when on the market for a new car trunk bin:

Portability & storage

Your new trunk organizer is meant to solve your storage woes, not add to them. So, a trunk storage bin that is hard to store should be a big no. We recommend opting for ones that are collapsible as this really streamlines the entire storing part. Moreover, we also recommend that your new trunk organizer should have some sort of handles for portability.

Cleanability

Your car is a cesspool of moisture and dirt. So, don't be surprised if your trunk organizer gets all dirty after every few weeks. The easy way out, however, is to just chug it in the washer and go about with your business. So, we recommend opting for an organizer that is machine washable and overall resistant to water and moisture.

Trunk Organizer FAQs

Q: What is the best way to organize your trunk?

It's right there in the name! A trunk organizer is the best way to keep your trunk all tidy and practical. These car storage solutions will not only prevent things from rolling around in the back but also offer you ready access to your essentials.

Q: What should I keep in my trunk organizer?

While there are no restrictions on what you CAN put in your trunk organizer, there are some essentials that must be kept in one. These include a pair of jumper cables, a blanket, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, and an air pump.

Q: How to buy a trunk organizer?

When on the market for a new trunk organizer, you must consider something that is big enough for the stuff that you need to carry while compatible with your car's trunk. We also recommend opting for something that is durable, easy to clean, and waterproof. While you're at it, also look for something with collapsible walls for easy storage.