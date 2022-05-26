This product is made per DOT standards and is completely waterproof. It is properly welded to keep water and other external elements from light bulbs. And in addition to the multiple lights, this package also includes free reflective stickers. This kit can be used on most vehicles, and the lights provide optimal visibility. Take caution when hooking up your wires to the lights.

Key features:

Partsam Trailer Light Kit: Great value

If you're on a tight budget but still need to outfit your trailer or truck with quality trailer lights, the Partsam trailer light kit is the way to go.

These lights are extremely long-lasting. This set is useful for improving visibility at night. They are multifunctional and easy to install. They are also energy efficient and compatible with a wide range of vehicles. It's important to note, however, that this set of lights should not be submerged in water.

Key features:

Kohree Trailer Light Kit: Easy installation

The Kohree trailer light kit is a complete and high-quality trailer lighting set designed to protect the bulbs from shock and vibrational damage by using diodes directly soldered to the circuit board surface rather than conventional wiring.

It also includes multifunctional, long-lasting lights that consume little energy. They are designed to eliminate glare, and are long-lasting. It is DOT compliant as well. The included license plate holder is not the best quality.

Key features:

Side marker, rear and side reflector, tail, brake, turn signal and license plate lights for general lighting

Energy-efficient LED and incandescent lights

IP68 waterproof design

Cyfie Trailer Light Kit: Great overall option

If you drive a trailer less than 80 inches wide, this could be the kit for you! This DOT-certified, waterproof trailer light kit includes everything you need to keep you visible to other drivers.

You don't have to worry about water damage to any of its components because it's made of corrosion-resistant materials. In addition, its high-quality harness makes it even more resistant to external damage. Rigging trailers with lights has never been easier than with the Cyfie trailer light kit, so dust off your credit card or purse and order this item right away! You may need to drill new holes for the lights and wires.

Key features:

22 foot split Y-style color-coded harness for optimal water protection

Stainless steel hardware

Two 12V LED tail and turn signal lights and two amber clearance lights

Trailer light kits buying guide

On days when the sun sets earlier, it can be dangerous to haul utility trailers without bright lights to light the way. So, whether you don't have any trailer light kits or your current ones aren't up to par, it's time to invest in a new set, and you've come to the right place for that.

You’ll find many variations of trailer light kits in stores, and they may differ in terms of quality, price and other factors. And while you may believe that having so many options is a good thing, it may make your search more difficult than necessary. However, finding a good set of trailer lights with a comprehensive buying guide like this one should be fairly simple. You can begin by looking through and selecting from our list of the best trailer light kits in the previous section - you should be able to find the right fit without breaking a sweat.

And if that isn't enough, keep reading to learn how to select the best trailer light kits for your vehicle.

What are trailer light kits?

A trailer light kit is a set of components required for installing illuminating lights on trailers. Some models only come with the lights, while others are packed with other items that’ll aid installation. You need trailer light kits because they aid with nighttime visibility, thereby preventing collisions and allowing other road users to determine your on-road intentions. What’s more, you probably need trailer light kits to comply with the regulations of your state’s Motor Vehicle Department. Nobody wants any trouble from those folks, right?

What are the standard components of trailer light kits?

Here are some of the everyday items found in trailer light kits:

Taillights

Clearance lights

Amber side marker lights

Trailer wire harness

Wire caps and connectors

License tail brackets

Trailer light connectors

LED Lights

What tools are required to install trailer light kits successfully?

Wire strippers

Split loop poly casing

Soldering iron

Center punch

Adhesive filled shrink tube

Drill

Hammer

Retaining loops

Wire cutters

Cable ties

Electrical tape

Center drill and drill bits

Paint marker

Tips for installing trailer lights

Remove any existing parts of the former wiring system (if any) before commencing new installation

Try to keep the wires away from the wheel to limit exposure to dirt

When measuring holes, ensure you scribe mark the paint and not the steel

Apply adhesive filled shrink tube to the wire for optimal moisture protection

Remember that turn signals and brake lights should be bright, while parking or clearance lights should be dim

Use a center punch when drilling holes to stabilize the drill

Properly seal the split casing at the plug with electrical tape to prevent the wire from bulging out and protect it from debris

Ensure that the ground wire is attached to the bed to prevent electrical issues

Follow the manufacturer’s guide

Best trailer light kits: Factors to consider

So, you’ve decided to do the safe and legal thing by getting your trailer a quality trailer light kit. Good job. However, we understand that you may not know how to go about it. Well, fret not. The tips and other information in this section will help you identify and choose the best trailer light kits for your utility trailers faster than you can say, Jack Robinson.

Durability

One of the first things you should know about trailer lights is that they will be exposed to moisture, especially if you work in wet conditions/weather or dock watercraft frequently. As a result, you should be aware that you'll need to opt for waterproof light kits if you want something that'll last a long time. The cheapest trailer light kits will include incandescent bulbs wrapped in a waterproof light pod. If you're willing to spend a little more, you will still get incandescent bulbs, but the bell jar principle will protect them from moisture this time. However, if you have deep pockets, you'll get the best that the market has to offer, which is permanently and efficiently sealed LED lights. In addition, you should also select DOT-approved lights with IP67 ratings for top-notch durability.

Shape

Like your kids’ Lego sets, trailer light kits come with lights of various shapes. In this case, the shape you choose will be determined by your trailer's frame. So, if your trailer has a rectangular frame, go for rectangular lights. Apply this rule of thumb to any other trailer frame, and Bob’s your uncle.

Light technology

When you pop open your trailer light kit, you’ll find either an LED or incandescent light bulb. Note that it isn’t some kind of raffle; you can choose whatever light bulb type you want in your trailer light kit, and we strongly suggest you go for LED lights. LED trailer lights are becoming the industry standard because they’re approximately six times more energy-efficient than incandescent lights. Because they are relatively inexpensive, incandescent bulbs are the most affordable option. However, you should be aware that they are not as durable as LED lights. Their illumination is not as efficient, as they emit light at 360° rather than the more efficient 180° illumination.

Trailer size

Your trailer’s size can also significantly influence the type of trailer light kit you choose. For example, if your trailer is wider than 80 inches, you have no choice but to select kits with clearance lights. Traffic authorities require these lights to be installed on oversized trailers, so you must ensure that it comes in your kit before buying it.

What type of lights are included in a trailer light kit?

Since you're purchasing a kit, you'll likely find a variety of lights in one package. However, we'd like to highlight some of the most important lights that every standard trailer light kit should include.

Reflectors: Reflectors, as the name suggests, reflect the lights from other light sources. They aren’t actual lights since they require no wiring to function. However, they’ll illuminate even if the other lights fail.

Brake Lights: You probably already know these as the red lights that indicate that you’ve hit the brakes. They’re highly critical since their absence may cause accidents if you suddenly stop and drivers near you have no idea. In fact, it is illegal not to use brake lights for your trailer, so ensure that they’re in the package you’re buying.

Turning Signals: These lights are typically installed on both sides of your trailer and are just as important as any other set of lights in a trailer light kit. They indicate whether you’re turning right or left, which is good for other road users to know. They also come on when you switch on your blinkers during emergencies.

Rear Identification Lights: You need rear identification lights to drive a large trailer. They typically come in a set of three red lights and are often installed right in the middle of the trailer’s rear side. Their function is to alert other road users of the presence of an oversized vehicle.

Tail Lights: Every light in the trailer light kit has a critical application in low-light conditions, but taillights are probably the most essential of them all. They’ll come on when you switch on your headlights and enable other drivers to see your position at night.

Clearance Lights: Here’s another set of lights you need if you drive a large trailer (> 80 inches wide), and they often come in two colors: red and amber. By design, red clearance lights are rear-facing, while the amber lights are forward-facing. You’ll need to install these lights on both sides of your trailer in order to alert other road users of your position.

Side Marker Lights: Like forward-facing clearance lights, side marker lights are typically amber in color. You need them to help other road users spot your trailer from an angle - like a curve in the road.

Trailer Light Kit FAQs

Q: Are trailer light kits simple to install?

A: Installing a trailer light kit is nothing like replacing the batteries in your TV remote. It is a complicated process that requires you to consider many electrical factors, drill multiple holes and do many other things. In this light, we recommend that you hire field experts to assist you in successfully installing your trailer lights. However, if you want to DIY it, you can easily follow the steps in the manufacturer's guide or search for solutions online.

Q: What are the colors of trailer lights?

A: Trailer lights can come in various colors, depending on their type and location. Rear-facing clearance lights, for example, are red, whereas side marker lights are amber.

Q: How much do trailer light kits cost?

A: You can find trailer lights in various packages, each with different types and qualities of light and other components. However, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the best trailer light kits. These accessories typically cost between $10 and $150, which is a fair price range for you to find a model that meets your needs.