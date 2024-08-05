Toyota Crown Luggage Test: How big is the trunk?

The Toyota Crown is less of an Avalon replacement and more like Toyota's answer to the Nissan Maxima. Instead of being appreciably bigger than the Camry, it has a more expressive design. Unlike the Maxima, though, it's not really more luxurious inside than the 2025 Camry and it actually has a worse standard powertrain: the fourth-generation hybrid system versus the significantly improved fifth generation.

And then there's the trunk. Frankly, given the body shape and how little attention I have heretofore paid to the Toyota Crown, I had assumed it was an Audi A7-style liftback. Wrong. It has a regular old sedan trunk. It measures 15.2 cubic-feet, which is 0.1 cube smaller than the 2025 Camry. It is also 0.1 cube smaller than the sorta-previous-generation Camry, which I luggage tested here. Let's just assume the next generation will be effectively the same.

Two notes about this space. First, it has egg crusher hinges, but unlike those in the last Camry, they are sheathed in plastic because the Crown is fancier. It also has the little back-seat-folding pulls, which can often impede loading. The Crown's trunk is tall enough, though, that I didn't find it did.

Also, I decided to get all Dan Edmunds here and use arrows to indicate that the floor oddly slopes down on the left side. This didn't really make a difference when loading bags, but I thought it was weird, so there it is.

Well look at that, a spare tire.

OK, let's get to the bags. As with every Luggage Test, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two black roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller green roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

Step 1. The threshold (?) of the trunk pass-through is just a bit taller than my green bag, meaning I could fill what would otherwise be the open, triangular space caused by the other bags being too tall to fit. The blue bag there is one of the biggest bags, but I ended up putting it in a different final location.

Step 2. Remember, the green bag is still back there. This would be the big blue bag and the two medium bags stacked on top of each other. It's rare that I'm able to stack these bags atop each other in a trunk, which speaks to this trunk's height.

I should also note that the fancy bag looks squished, but it's just deflated. If it was full it would fit.

Importantly, though, there is actually enough space here where I could have at least placed a second green bag if I owned one.

Step 3: Finish the job with the biggest bag. Voila! All the bags fit inside the Toyota Crown with, as you can see in the bottom right corner, a decent amount of space left over. A more rigid bag like the fancy bag couldn't fit, but two soft-side duffels would. Also, remember that a bigger bag would've fit where the fancy bag did.

So this is an excellent result for a midsize sedan. It's not quite to the Accord level, which can swallow a cooler in addition to all the bags, but it's better than a lot of SUVs.

What about the Camry? Unfortunately, after doing this I realized I did something totally different with the Camry four years ago. I therefore ran down to the garage and quickly redid this test, using the same items I used for the Camry and attempted the same Tetris formation.

That's the Camry up there. I obviously did not try to put the small roller in the back (small green bag equaled small blue back then). This was the space left over as a result.

I then moved the fancy bag forward and instead of imagining a bigger roller bag, I went to an alternative prop: my Thule Spring stroller.

Camry on the left, Crown on the right, same formation.

As you can see, it all fit in both cars, but the fancy bag was a bit squished in the Crown. Therefore, the Camry is indeed ever-so-slightly bigger. They both, however, still managed to hold six bags and a stroller. That's pretty good.

Why didn't I just go with this result initially? Well, I have not used the stroller much over the years (I literally can't think of another instance, but then I've done 150ish of these so who knows), particularly with other midsize sedans. Therefore, the first result is more of the official one and this one is more to show how similar the Crown's trunk is to the Camry's.

P.S. As an aside, I just noticed the tag was still on the stroller when I did this test. My son wouldn't even be born for another month and change. He'll be turning 4 next week. So will the stroller, which has been fantastic by the way. Yay Thule Spring.