Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Properly inflated tires can help reduce wear and tear on the tires and also helps your vehicle to get optimal fuel economy. Over time, especially when the seasons change, you might find that you have to deal with deflated tires. Underinflated tires can lead to cracks and leaks along the tire surface, worn-out treads, and more. To avoid these situations it's imperative to maintain tire pressure at your vehicle's manufacturer-recommended settings and a measuring instrument to check this is a valuable tool for your garage or glove box.

Tire pressure gauges are handy tools to help you quickly and easily check your vehicle's tire pressure. Tire pressure gauges are very simple and ideal for both individual and commercial use and they are, for the most part, portable and affordable tools. In this post, we have gathered some of the most popular tire pressure gauges on the online marketplace that will help maintain road safety protocols and optimal fuel consumption. On this list, you will find analog and digital gauges so you can find the tool that best fits your needs and budget.

Comparing our favorite tire pressure gauges for 2022

Best on Amazon

With high accuracy and precision, this tire pressure gauge is one of the most sought-after in the market. Thanks to the depressions along one edge of the tapering handle, it has an easy-to-hold body.

Your fingers will sit perfectly in the grooves, thereby giving you an ergonomic grip and better control over the instrument. A lighted nozzle emits bright and intense blue light for better visibility in low lighting. Therefore, you won't have any problem aligning the nozzle with the Schrader valve of the tire.

Its digital screen will display the perfect value up to one decimal place (0.1 increments). The circular button is used for powering the instrument and selecting the pressure range out of four options (150 PSI, 1000 KPA, 10 Bar, and ten kg/cm2). On top of everything, the screen will automatically shut off within 40 seconds to preserve battery power if the device is not in use.

Pros

Can measure pressure in low light conditions

No need to reset the instrument

Cons

Won’t work without battery

Best on Amazon

This will be the right choice if you are looking for an easy-to-use, pocket-friendly tire pressure gauge.

Its ball head is made of chrome metal, and the body has been manufactured using stainless steel, for higher durability and longevity. The head is designed to fit any tire valves in different vehicles like bikes, scooters, cars, trucks, and more. You can find a strip with two pressure scales calibrated on its surface at its bottom. Therefore, you can deduce the exact tire pressure up to 350 kPA and 50 PSI after connecting the pen’s ball to the tire valve. It has a small and compact design so you can store it in the glovebox, toolbox, and so on. Thanks to the clip at the end, you can even carry it in your shirt pocket.

Pros

Includes 4 spare valve stem covers

Universal fit for most tires and vehicles

Cons

Doesn’t have varied pressure scales like Bar

Best on Amazon

Thanks to the ergonomic grip and tapered handle, this tire pressure gauge has a fantastic design that will fit in most hands comfortably.

It is bolstered with a lighted nozzle so you can align it with the tire's pressure valve quickly during low light conditions. This will further reduce the chances of getting erroneous values about the rate of inflation.

It displays the pressure values in digital form on the screen with 0.1 incremental accuracies, and the best part is that you can shift between four scales with a maximum value of 1000 KPA, 50 PSI, 10 Bar, and 10 kg/cm2 and get the perfect results for different applications. There is a small button with which you can turn the instrument on and off at your convenience. Since the battery is the primary power source, this instrument is designed to turn off the backlit LED after 30 seconds of no use and preserve battery charge.

Pros

Backlit screen great for low light conditions

Has four calibration scales for diverse applications

Cons

Inconvenient to carry around in a pocket

Best on Amazon

This tire pressure gauge is designed for both heavy-duty and personal use so that everyone can ensure appropriate tire inflation, road safety, and optimal fuel consumption.

It has a large 2-inch dial with a scale calibrated between 0 PSI and 60 PSI based on the ANSI B40.1 Grade B, which means that you don't have to worry about incorrect values and errors. As the chuck is fixed at a 45° incline, and reinforced with a swiveling head, you can change its position for convenient pressure reading.

The dial has a thick rubber housing to ensure that the product can survive collisions or drops, while the chuck tip is made from brass and steel. Additionally, you can use it in any weather condition, without worrying about damage from water, ice, and so on. On top of everything, this instrument is reinforced with a relief valve to release the pressure in case of excessive inflation.

Pros

Glow in the dark display

Provides an accurate and precise reading

Cons

Can only measure PSI

Best on Amazon

This pressure gauge has accurate calibrations based on ANSI 2A standards so you can correctly assess the inflation rate and take the necessary actions.

It has four calibrated scales with a maximum measuring value of 700 KPA, 100 PSI, 7 kg/cm2, and 7 Bar so you can get the desired reading without going through the hassle of manual conversion.

Its dial has a rubber housing for better protection against shocks, a LED-backlit screen for accurate value display, and two buttons for power and unit. All of these features ensure that you can check the tire pressure value with ease. It features a 10-inch flexible, hybrid air hose with leak-free construction and a 360-degree swiveling chuck for easier value reading and usage. All the displayed values will freeze on the screen until you press the ON button for value reset.

Pros

Powers off after 150 seconds of inactivity

Has high durability and shock absorption

Cons

Needs resetting to default conditions manually

Best tire pressure gauges buying guide

With so many pressure gauges for tires, choosing the right one can be pretty cumbersome. Moreover, products that almost look the same are different in their features, calibration accuracy, ease of use, etc. Therefore, it's not easy to decide which one can effortlessly meet your requirements with no discrepancy. Owing to this reason, we have crafted a complete buying guide so you can invest in a fruitful product without fail.

The three types of tire pressure gauges you will find in the market

There are three types of tire pressure gauges that you can find in the market.

Dial pressure gauge

This type of pressure gauge consists of a dial where the pressure reading will be shown. It can have an analog scale with an oscillating pointer or a digital screen. A thin chuck is usually attached to the dial with a ball head that will sit right atop the valve.

Pencil pressure gauge

There is only a chuck in a pencil pressure gauge that needs to be connected with the tire's valve. Usually, a pop-up strip is attached at its bottom, which will automatically be opened due to the tire's air pressure.

Gun-style pressure gauge

A gun-style pressure gauge is shaped in an IR temperature reader with a nozzle, an LED screen, and a tapering handle.

How to choose the best tire pressure gauge for accurate use

Tire compatibility

The valve size and shape differ according to the tire type and the inflation capacity. Therefore, if you are not using a pressure gauge according to the compatibility of the tire, either the values displayed will be erroneous, or the instrument will suffer damage owing to the high pressure. So when choosing the product, check whether it can be used with the tire type you have or not.

Accuracy

When it comes to a tire pressure gauge, accuracy is the main factor that can set apart the products. If the chosen instrument is not calibrated with precision, the values displayed won’t be the actual results. Yes, there will be a certain level of discrepancy due to manufacturing differences, materials, and so on, but the displayed value should be as close to the actual value as possible. A product should have calibrations based on different standards like ANSI 2A.

Material

If you have chosen a dial or pencil tire pressure gauge, it's imperative to check the materials with which it's manufactured. Usually, the dials are enclosed with a thick rubber housing to withstand shocks and impacts from sudden collisions and accidental drops. The chucks have a brass interior and steel exterior body to withstand the high air pressure without suffering structural damage.

LED screen

Most tire pressure gauges are reinforced with a LED screen where the values will be displayed in digital format, with or without 0.1 incremental accuracies. If your chosen product has this feature, make sure that the digits are visible and have a backlit display. This way, you can see the values and measure the pressure accurately even when in the dark. In a few products, the screen will be shut off automatically after being inactive for a certain number of seconds to preserve battery life.

Scale type and range

There are four types of scales used for measuring the tire air pressure— PSI, Bar, kg/cm2, and KPA. Some products are calibrated with one or two scales, while others have all four. If you do not want to go through the hassles of unit conversion, it's better to go for a product having three to four calibrated scales to get different values for the same air pressure quickly. Apart from this, you must ensure that the measurement range of the scale is large. If you choose a product with only 700 KPA or 100 PSI, you won't be able to check the pressure of large tires like trucks, SUVs, and more.

Grip

The dial tire pressure gauges have a rubber housing that perfectly fits your palm and won't slip out. In the case of gun-styled products, the handle has an ergonomic structure along one edge. When you wrap your hand around it, the fingers will sit in respective grooves, thereby offering you exceptional grip and control.

Nozzle and swiveling chuck

The gun-styled tire pressure gauges have lighted nozzles so you can view the valves correctly during low light or dark conditions. Similarly, if you choose a dial gauge, the swiveling chuck will help you rotate it perfectly at an angle of 360-degrees maximum for better and easier reading.

How much will a tire pressure gauge cost on average?

Tire pressure gauges will cost between $8 and $28 based on many factors. For example, the dial gauges will be the cheapest out of the three types of products, followed by gun-styled and pencil gauges. Similarly, if your chosen product is digital, its price will be higher than the analog pressure gauges.

How to use a tire pressure gauge appropriately

For optimally using a tire pressure gauge, follow this brief guide:

Open the tire valve and connect the ball head of the chuck.

It will automatically transmit the air pressure within the chuck's pipe, and as a result, the value will be recorded in the dial. In the case of a pencil gauge, the air pressure will force open the strip and make it pop out.

Tire pressure gauge FAQ

Q: How can I control the air pressure in a tire pressure gauge?

A: In some tire pressure gauges, you will find a built-in relief valve. If the air pressure is too high, you can alter it by releasing air.

Q: Can I replace the batteries in a gun-styled tire pressure gauge?

A: If your gun-style tire pressure gauge has run out of battery, you can replace the battery. Just ensure that the model and type of battery are correct.

Q: Will the tire pressure gauge withstand any weather conditions?

A: Most products are designed so that they can be used in different weather situations like rain, scorching summer, snowfall, and more.