This secret Armor All sale could save you up to 41% on car cleaning products

Armor All is one of the most trusted brands in car care, and right now you can save up to 41% off on tons of Armor All products thanks to this secret Amazon sale. In fact, these deals are even better than the ones offered for the brand's "Get Ready For Spring" sale just a few months ago. Check out these great savings on things like car wipes, detailing kits, interior cleaners, car wash soap and much more! You can check out the whole crop of deals right here or see some of our favorite picks just below.

$41.21 at Amazon

This 9-piece Ultimate Car Detailing Kit will get you a wash mitt, 3 towels, Protectant Spray, glass, wheel and tire cleaner, and snow foam car wash. This is the top bundle in our list and should provide everything you need to keep your ride clean inside and out.

$28.24 at Amazon

This 8-piece kit is a small step down from the Ultimate Detailing Kit above, but at just under $29 it might be an even better deal. This kit comes with protectant spray, multi-purpose cleaner, wheel & tire cleaner, tire shine, glass cleaner, wash & wax, a wash pad and even an air freshener.

$11.47 at Amazon

One of the best deals of the bunch, this 3-pack will get you Protectant Wipes to "preserve your vehicle’s rich look by protecting the interior of your vehicle from harmful elements, including UV rays and oxidation," Cleaning Wipes to "lift away dirt and debris to reveal your car’s rich, natural beauty without harming delicate automotive surfaces," and Glass Wipes to "remove filmy residue, road grime, bugs and fingerprints to leave a crystal clear, streak-free shine on your car’s glass surfaces."

$15.74 at Amazon

If you're mostly looking for interior cleaning supplies (with a few extras) then this is the bundle you should consider. This car interior cleaner kit comes with multi-purpose auto cleaner spray, glass cleaner spray, protectant spray, a cleaning sponge, a microfiber towel and tire foam.

$11.23 at Amazon

There's not much to say about this one. If you're looking for a quick and easy way to spruce up your car interior, what could be easier than these pre-treated cleaning wipes? This container holds 90 and it's on sale for 25% off.

$13.05 at Amazon

A good car wash soap is the heart and soul of a car cleaning kit. Luckily, thanks to this event, you can get a whopping gallon of the stuff for just over $13. It's foaming cleaner that's made to be tough on dirt but gentle enough that it won't strip your latest wax coating. As you might expect, it promises spot-free, streak-free results.

$15.88 at Amazon

This extreme tire shine spray helps give your tires a "shine that lasts weeks." The product contains "extra gloss enhancers to add to the intense, mirror-like shine and rich, black look." The bottles themselves include a precision applicator to help with overspray and this deal is indeed for a 2-pack, so you won't be running out any time soon.