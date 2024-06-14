Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you're a seasoned foodie or new to cooking, it's hard to escape the surging popularity of the air fryer. It is a versatile cooking tool that's easy to learn and has hundreds of recipes to explore. Air fryers are great for cooking up quick meals, or frying snacks while using less oil than traditional fryers. The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is a top-rated option for an oil-free frying and efficient cooking experience, and it is currently $89.99, its lowest price ever, after a 25% limited-time deal at Amazon. Purchase the Ninja Air Fryer Pro by clicking here, or read on to learn more.

$89.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 can fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate a variety of items all neatly placed in a 5-quart nonstick basket that can fit up to 4 pounds of fries or 5 pounds of chicken wings. Air circulating at 400 Fahrenheit surrounds your food for crispy results without oils. There is no reason to defrost your foods; Ninja claims it can cook frozen foods in just minutes. The new design allows the Ninja Air Fryer to take up countertop space without compromising capacity. Aside from the air fryer and nonstick basket, you will also receive the crisper plate, a 20-recipe book, and cooking charts. The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 currently has a limited-time deal for $89.99 and has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating.

Key specs

Capacity: 5 quarts

Output wattage: 1750 Watts

Item weight: 10.34 lbs

Control method: Touch

Has nonstick coating

Max temperature setting: 400 degrees Fahrenheit