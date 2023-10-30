This Milwaukee tire inflator is an impressive 60% off at The Home Depot

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Inflator is more than just a deal; it's a game-changer for anyone who values convenience and performance when it comes to inflating tires. With dimensions of 13.8 x 6.1 x 12.28 inches, this portable powerhouse is designed for easy handling, making it a versatile tool for various applications, mainly focused on inflation. The two included 5Ah batteries and charger ensure you're always prepared to tackle your tire pressure needs, and with a maximum PSI of 150, it can handle a range of tires with ease.
Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Inflator - $199 (60% off)
Key features:
Fastest 18-Volt cordless tire inflator with the ability to top off a 33-inch light truck tire in under 1 minute.
TrueFill Technology with Auto Pressure Check and Automatic Shut-off for precise and safe inflation.
Rated for a maximum of 150 PSI and optimized for passenger, light truck, and medium-duty tires.
Includes 2 M18 18-Volt lithium-ion XC 5.0 Ah extended capacity batteries and an M18/M12 charger with a 5-year tool warranty.
One of the standout features of this inflator is the TrueFill Technology, which adds a layer of intelligence to the process. The Auto-Pressure check waits for pressure to stabilize before ensuring the PSI target is precisely achieved. It then automatically shuts off at your selected PSI to prevent over-inflation, which is not only convenient but also a significant safety feature. The inflator also offers 4 PSI memory slots, so you can quickly access your most-used settings, further enhancing its user-friendliness.
In terms of build, the Milwaukee M18 Inflator features anti-vibration feet to minimize movement while in use, making your experience smoother and more precise. With a returnable policy of 90 days and a 5-year tool warranty, you can be confident in its durability and reliability. This fantastic deal, offering a 60% discount with two 5Ah batteries included, is a compelling offer that both professionals and everyday users will appreciate. Don't miss out on the chance to own this powerful and versatile cordless tire inflator.
