This Dyson vac look-alike is 73% off at Walmart for a limited time

Keeping your car interior clean can be a challenge, but it's a lot less daunting of a task if you keep the appropriate tools at your disposal. Probably the most important thing to have on hand for quick car clean-ups is a solid vacuum. There are tons of options out there, of course, and we've actually gathered some of the best handheld vacs available right here. Today, though, we've found an absolutely killer deal at Walmart that we had to share.

The Prettycare cordless stick vacuum cleaner boasts "Hurricane suction" (20,000Pa suction, if you're more of a numbers person) and promises to pick up things like dirt, hair and other messes without trouble. It has 2 modes, high-power and low-power, with the latter providing slightly less power in exchange for a longer usage time. The lower-power mode will get you about 35 minutes of use on a single charge while the high-power mode should get 20 minutes. The whole vac weighs only 3 lbs, so it's perfect for maneuvering around your vehicle, but as you might expect, this vacuum is a great option for around the house usage as well. As is mostly standard on vacs of this style nowadays, this Prettycare vac also features "one-click dust dumping," which means that it's not a pain to empty.

It comes with a pretty generous array of extras, too, including a wall mount, adjustable extension bar, a 180° rotating floor brush head, a 2-in-1 brush attachment, a crevice nozzle and 2 HEPA filters. Although it resembles Dyson's wildly popular V8 vacuums, this Prettycare vac can be had for a fraction of the price. Right now it's available at an even better price than usual thanks to a gigantic 73% off deal, available at Walmart. Check it out right here or learn more below.

$79.99 at Walmart