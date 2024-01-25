This car jump starter holds up to 50 jumps on a single charge for under $40

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's nothing worse than trying to start your car and discovering that the battery has died. It always seems to happen at the most inopportune moments. In the past, the most common solution was to grab your jumper cables, flag down a friendly stranger, and hope they'd be willing to give you a jump. Nowadays, though, portable jump starters exist, and they're absolute lifesavers. Keeping one of these in your trunk can save you time, effort and embarrassment. Today, we're featuring a jump starter deal that could buy you some serious peace of mind for only $38.07.

This Gillaway car jump starter can jump start vehicles with up to a 9L gas engine or 7L diesel engine. It features 3,000 amps of peak current and holds a miraculous 50 jumps on a single charge. It doesn't just start cars, this can also be used on trucks, motorcycles, snowmobiles, lawnmowers, boats and more. It works in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and features 8 safety protections like short circuit protection, reverse connection protection, over charge protection, reverse polarity protection and more. This little box also doubles as a portable power bank that allows you to charge USB devices like phones and tablets and it has a built-in flashlight with an SOS mode for late-night emergencies. It comes with a pair of clamps, a USB cable, a storage case and a 24-month warranty. Check it out right here or learn more below.

Key Features

Holds up to 50 jumps on a single charge

Jumps vehicles with up to a 9L gas engine or 7L diesel engine

Works on cars, trucks, snowmobiles, lawnmowers, boats and more

3,000 amps of peak current

Works in temps from -4°F to 140°F

8 built-in safety protections

Doubles as a portable power bank for USB devices

Includes a 24-month warranty

$38.07 at Amazon

