This best-selling Hotor trunk organizer is on sale for under $13 for a limited time

If your trunk has been looking a little more unkempt than usual this year, it might be time to consider picking up a trunk organizer for the summer months. Once the warmer weather starts up, so do a lot more summer sporting events and outdoor activities, which often require a lot more junk to be stored in the trunk. If you've been noticing a build-up, this Hotor trunk organizer could help. Most organizers are pretty darn affordable all year 'round, but today we've found a great 35% off deal on a well-reviewed, best-selling Hotor organizer that makes this deal in particular very hard to ignore. In fact, it's currently available at the lowest price it's ever been at Amazon. If you want to get right to the good stuff, you can check out the listing for yourself right here, or learn more below.

$12.99 at Amazon

If you've seen some of our automotive deal posts in the past, or if you just browse the automotive section of Amazon in your spare time, you may be familiar with Hotor thanks to its super-popular car trash can. The brand's trash can is always a top-seller in its category and this trunk organizer is following suit as it's currently the best-selling trunk organizer on Amazon as well.

The organizer comes in a 2-compartment or 3-compartment variation, and a few different colors. Although they're all on sale right now, the 2-compartment version in black is the most affordable. Unless your trunk is really overflowing, the 2-compartment version should be plenty to help tidy up your car as it's nearly 2 feet long, over 1 foot wide and nearly a foot tall. It has a whopping 60 lb capacity thanks to the Oxford cloth material it's made with and reinforced stitching in "high-wear areas." In addition to the 2 compartments, it also features 4 mesh pockets and 2 additional front pockets on the outside for additional storage. If it seems like a bit much for your needs, don't worry, it can actually be folded halfway to save some space and still be used or it can be fully collapsed when it's not being used, and held in place thanks to built-in velcro strips. If you're interested a solid organization solution for under 13 bucks, you can check it out for yourself right here.

Key specs

2 compartments

6 outside pockets

60 lb weight capacity

Fully collapsible

