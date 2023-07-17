This AVAPOW car jump starter holds a charge for 9 months and is on sale for under $60

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's essentially a driving rite of passage to hop in your driver's seat, turn the key, and realize you've got a dead battery. It's nothing to be ashamed of, we've all been there. In years past, the process for fixing this issue involved flagging someone down to give you a jump, which could be awkward, embarrassing and time consuming. Luckily, it's now 2023 and there are much better ways to fix dead car batteries thanks to portable car jump starters (and how-to videos). Jump starters are pretty affordable all year round, but this one is extra affordable right now thanks to a 34% off deal.

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines. It's rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather and features 8 different safety protection systems. Not only will this unit jump your car, like many others it also acts as a portable power pack featuring a built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices. It also features multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode. Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase.

Key Features

Delivers 2000 Peak Amps

Jump starts cars, SUVs and boats w/ up to 8.0L gas or 6.5L diesel engines

Rated at IP65 water resistance

Doubles as a portable power pack for USB devices

Includes a built-in LED light (with SOS mode)

Includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case

$59.18 at Amazon

