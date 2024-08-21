This Armor All 1.5-gallon shop vac is available for its lowest price ever

If you do any kind of work in your garage, or think you'll ever need to suck up some spilled liquids in the house, then having a wet/dry vac around is an absolute must. Often when we imagine shop vacs we picture heavy, multi-gallon devices with large hoses and even larger price tags, but believe it or not, there are tons of smaller, lighter shop vacs out there that provide a great compromise between the power you'd expect from a vacuum like this and a form factor that doesn't monopolize 100% of your closet space. Now, obviously, if you're expecting to need to clean up huge spills, you'll probably want something a little bigger like one of these 6.5 HP Craftsman shop vacs, but for little issues around the house or in the car, this smaller solution from Armor All could be a great option. It's one of Amazon's "limited time deals," so once it's gone, it's gone for good. If you're interested in picking up this small but powerful shop vac at a discount you can check out the deal right here or learn more below.

$34.84 at Amazon

This Armor All vacuum is a traditional wet/dry utility vac with a 1.5-gallon polypropylene tank that's great for cleaning your car, your garage or your home. It has a 6-foot power cord that plugs into a standard electrical outlet; unfortunately this one doesn’t plug directly into your lighter port in your car, but if you've got an outlet in your garage and an extension cord lying around, this could still make for a solid car cleaning solution as well. In addition to being a vacuum, it also has a blower function. The vac even includes a few nozzle accessories.

Key specs

2 Peak HP

Features a 1.5 gallon polypropylene tank

Plugs into standard outlet via a 6-foot power cord

4-foot long hose

Includes a crevice tool, utility nozzle, foam wet filter, wall mount bracket, reusable cloth filter and, of course, a hose

