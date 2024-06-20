This 6-inch cordless chainsaw is a huge 63% off at Walmart today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With the arrival of the summer solstice today, it's now officially everyone's favorite season. Although summer brings the warmer weather and longer days coveted by most of us, it also brings with it much more extreme storms and inclement weather. If you've got any trees in your yard with any dubiously hanging branches on them, you might find that summer is the time they finally break off. Once that happens, unfortunately, it's on the homeowner to clean up the mess. One way to make that at least a little bit easier is to have a chainsaw on hand.

If you think you might have some truly large branches fall, you'll probably want to consider picking up something a little more heavy duty like this Hyper Tough 18-inch gas chainsaw, but if you just want to be prepared for smaller branches and quick cleanups, a mini chainsaw like the one below might be worth your attention. Right now, it's available for a pretty huge 63% off. While a chainsaw this size certainly won't bail you out of any really serious binds, it could certainly be helpful to make quick work of the pile of branches that sometimes have to be collected after a storm. If you're interested, you can check out the deal right here or learn more about the mini chainsaw below.

$32.99 at Walmart

Before we get into some of the specs, let's be real here. This is a $32.99 chainsaw. While it should be functional enough for small jobs, it's almost certainly not going to last your whole life and there are just as certainly plenty more well-known brands out there that should be considered first if you're looking for something heavy duty. However, the price on this little guy is low enough that, for many, it's probably worth the swing just to have something like this in the garage for "miniature" projects. As long as that's what you're in the market for, read on...

The HDJ cordless mini chainsaw promises to cut a 6-inch diameter log in "about 8 seconds." It's totally cordless and electric, coming with 2 rechargeable batteries, each providing about 60 minutes of run time to the tool. The batteries take about 2-4 hours a piece to charge. Since this is a "mini" chainsaw, it's as maneuverable as you'd expect at just 2.9 pounds and is designed to be used with just one hand. Of course, you'll want to use an abundance of caution when working with any kind of chainsaw big or small, so don't let the maneuverability lure you into a false sense of security, but if you know what you're doing and you've been looking for a portable tool like this one, then this 63% off deal is absolutely one you'll want to consider.

Key specs

Weighs 2.9 lbs

Runs for up to 60 minutes on a full charge

Takes "about 8 seconds to cut a 6-inch diameter log"

One-handed use

Includes 2 rechargeable batteries

