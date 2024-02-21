This $100 foldable and expandable utility cart is now just $39 at Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The time to declutter, organize, and deep clean will be arriving soon, and the opportunity this spring cleaning season is to bring back life into your living space and clearing out unwanted items to create a cozy environment for the warmer months. Walmart, the giant retailer, is offering a deal on a versatile folding hand truck from M Buder. The M Buder hand truck only weighs a little over 7 pounds but can carry up to 500 pounds, making it an ideal tool for hauling stuff during spring cleaning. The 6-wheeled folding hand truck is very compact, when folded it measures 18.5 by 11.8 by 2.8 inches and can expand up to 22.5 by 35.8 inches to accommodate multiple boxes and items for easy maneuverability. No more hauling heavy items with your hands, and “spark joy” by wheeling items around this spring season to revitalize your home.

$38.99 at Walmart

Key features:

Can carry up to 500 pounds

The base expands from 18.5 inches to 22.5 inches to carry larger or more items

Compact and foldable for easy storage

Great for office, garage, workshop, travel, home, and outdoor use

6 wheels to carry more items and maneuverability

Dolly, hand cart, utility cart - whatever you call them, we think they're an essential tool to have in any car, home, office, workshop, or garage. A utility cart might not be the tool you use every day but it will certainly be the tool you'll wish you had when it's time to move heavy or bulky gear around. The M Buder folding hand truck currently on sale at Walmart is a heavy-duty option that can carry up to 500 pounds of equipment, gear, luggage, and more. It features six water-resistant and noiseless rubber wheels, a foldable design for easy transport and storage, an adjustable handle for more comfortable maneuverability, and an extendable gear bed so you can adjust the cart to better accommodate the items you need to move. It comes with a one-year warranty and two elastic ropes that are great for securing your items to the cart.