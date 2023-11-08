These Walmart Black Friday deals can save you up to 67% on TVs, earbuds and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Discover the Black Friday deals from Walmart that are set to light up your tech world in 2023. As the year draws to a close, Walmart is unveiling a tantalizing selection of tech deals, from cutting-edge TVs to sleek smartwatches, tablets, smartphones, and headphones, all available at prices reduced by up to 60%. These incredible discounts are your ticket to revamping your digital collection without breaking the bank. Let's dive into the world of unbeatable Walmart Black Friday deals and ensure you make the most of this tech extravaganza.

For you Android fans out there, grab this incredible deal and save a whopping $92 on the 128GB model of the Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi tablet. Featuring a stunning 10.5-inch display with a crisp 1920 x 1200 resolution, a zippy 2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage, it's the perfect tech companion.

This 10th Gen iPad boasts the powerhouse A14 Bionic chip and flaunts an eye-popping near-11-inch Liquid Retina display, complete with True Tone technology for astonishingly precise and vivid visuals. With front and back 12MP cameras, you can seize the moment and engage in crystal-clear FaceTime calls enhanced by Center Stage. Plus, embrace the cutting-edge iOS 17 update and revel in Wi-Fi 6 connectivity along with a generous 64GB of storage to accommodate all your apps and albums.

These next-level AirPods feature Apple's H2 chip for superior noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and extended battery life. With Personalized Spatial Audio that tailors the audio experience to the unique contours of your head and ears, it's an auditory adventure.

These formidable AirPods alternatives deliver powerful, well-balanced sound and come equipped with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. They also ship with three sets of eartips for a secure and comfortable fit, while being IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance. Plus, they offer an impressive 8 hours of battery life, extendable to 24 hours when combined with the charging case.

Whether you plan on using them on long flights or just to listen to work meetings while out on a relaxing walk (working from home is the best!) these headphones feature industry-leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. With precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing, you can expect crystal-clear, hands-free calls. These lightweight headphones, adorned with a soft-fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

For those who don't want to shell out big money on name brand headphones, Soundcore is where it's at. Featuring 10mm graphene drivers for an expansive soundstage and impeccable clarity, these earbuds also offer dual microphones with beamforming noise reduction for pristine call quality. They're IPX5 waterproof and deliver 8 hours of battery life, with the charging case extending that to 32 hours.

Save a whopping $150 on the 1st generation Apple Watch SE at Walmart. This water-resistant, swim-proof smartwatch comes loaded with features, including GPS, a compass, always-on altimeter, an optical heart sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, and much more.

Enjoy a $100 discount on the 65-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV at Walmart. With Quantum Dot technology, you'll experience 100% color volume and a pixel-packed resolution of 3840 x 2160. When you're not binge-watching, the built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you dive into your favorite games without needing a console.

Yes, the world we live in has its fair share of problems, but unaffordable TVs is not one of them. Seriously, whoever is in charge of pricing for TVs should also sort out the current housing market, but I digress. Walmart is slashing $80 off the price of the 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. This feature-packed TV offers access to live TV channels, movies, TV episodes, news, sports, music, and more, all accessible from a customizable home screen. This Vesa mount-compatible TV boasts a 75-inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz and is equipped with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.

When it's not in use, this magnificent display transforms into a captivating work of art and a striking conversation piece with its Art Mode. Designed to sit flush against the wall and mimic a framed painting or photo, The Frame complements any decor. And for a bit extra, you can customize the bezel to match your room's style and color.

More top picks

