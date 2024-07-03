These popular Patagonia pants are 30% off as part of Backcountry's July 4th Sale

Patagonia's Terrebonne Joggers are a versatile bit of kit. They're just as comfortable on the trial as they are running errands. They're made from a stretchy polyester ripstop that is water-resistant making them great for all-day comfort in a variety of conditions. Normally $100, you can get them at Backcountry for $69.30 as part of the outdoor retailer's Fourth of July Sale. Get your Terrebonne joggers here or read on to learn more about the high-performance active wear. Also, you don't need to be a member to take advantage of this deal and you get free shipping from Backcountry on orders over $50 with 100% guaranteed returns on new, unused gear within 90 days of delivery.

Pros Cons Lightweight

Lightweight Comfortable

Comfortable Good sale price

Good sale price Lifetime manufacturer warranty Pricey without discount

Pricey without discount Casual design not suitable for all occasions

$69.30 at Backcountry

The Patagonia Terrebonne Joggers are designed for hitting the trail, and so much more. They're made from lightweight and quick-drying material for miles of comfort. The stretchy polyester ripstop is treated with DWR so they can keep up with you all day while adding some light protection against rain and wind. At only 6oz, these joggers are so light and compressible that they can be packed down to the size of the back pocket for easy travel and storage. There is also articulated shaping at the knees for further enhancement of the range of motion. The Terrebonnes can really go anywhere with you from the climbing gym to the yoga studio to the trails to the grocery store.

