These electric space heaters from Walmart will keep you warm all winter, at up to 58% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Portable heaters are an excellent addition to any home, office, dorm, camper, garage, or workshop. They provide quick warmth without the need for a professional to install them. Walmart currently is offering three space heaters that instantly transform that special room into a warm and cozy place.

$26.99 at Walmart

ALROCKET Electric Space Heater is a portable heater that fits perfectly in a small office or dorm room. It features a 45-degree oscillation to cover a wider area and comes with an overheating and tipping safety feature that shuts it off automatically when engaged. The electric space heater can also be used as a portable fan, providing users the option to switch from heat to natural wind. This $26.99 unit is a versatile tool all year round.

$45.99 at Walmart

The Auseo Electric Space Heater heats your surroundings with the help of air circulation. Unlike other fan-equipped space heaters that emit noise, Auseo uses a “tubular” element to radiate heat with the help of heat-conducting oil. The electric space heater is compact and on four wheels for easy transport, and it features three heat settings to achieve the desired temperature. It's a great pick for a 200-square-foot room or smaller.

$119.99 at Walmart

For those looking to add heat and style to their rooms, the HEAO 3D might be the answer for you. While it may look similar to a vintage stove, the HEAO 3D is all electric delivering heat with the press of a button. Users can adjust the temperatures from 62 degrees to 82 degrees Fahrenheit and can set a timer ranging from thirty minutes to nine hours. The visual appeal of the vintage-looking electric "stove" is visibly to all thanks to its three-sided tempered glass that showcases a flame effect with a glowing log and embers. A remote control is also included.