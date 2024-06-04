These are the top states for plug-in vehicle registrations

Electric vehicle sales numbers might not be growing as quickly as many had hoped, but they are growing. Plug-in hybrids are also increasing in popularity, though both types of vehicles are far more popular in some states than others. Energy.gov’s Fact of the Week (FOTW) for this week highlights the states where drivers register the most plug-in vehicles, and there are few surprises.

California is leading the way. Plug-ins (both all-electric and hybrid) hold more than a 4% share of vehicle registrations there, followed by the District of Columbia, where just over 3.5 percent were electrified. The top five states with the most EV or PHEV registrations as of December 2023 include:

California: EVs/PHEVs are 4.3% of overall vehicle registrations District of Columbia: 3.52% Hawaii: 2.8% Washington: 2.64% Oregon: 2.27%

While it’s easy to get caught up in the news that the sky is falling in EV land, the data tell a slightly different story. Nine states recorded plug-in vehicle registrations of 2% or more, and half of the states had more than 1%. Those numbers obviously pale in comparison to ICE vehicle registrations, but they are growing. The Argonne National Laboratory, which provided data for the FOTW, noted that plug-in vehicle sales rose more than 50% between 2022 and 2023, with EVs accounting for 80% of plug-in sales.

On the opposite end of the spectrum were several states with less than half a percent of EV registrations. Mississippi was the worst, with just 0.19%, followed closely by North Dakota with 0.20%. Wyoming, West Virginia, and Louisiana rounded out the bottom five.

EV registrations in those states are likely lagging for a variety of reasons. Electrification is a uniquely political topic these days, with many states’ registration numbers closely aligning with the way their citizens vote. Charging infrastructure is another hurdle EVs face, as extremely rural states like North Dakota and Wyoming don’t have the same level of support that more densely populated areas like D.C. do.