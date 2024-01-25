These are the internet's most-searched car brands in the country

It’s no secret that different types of cars appeal to people in different parts of the country. Electric vehicles are far more popular on the West Coast in states like California than they are in Maine, while buyers in Vermont look to Subaru as the beacon of hope to get through the sometimes bleak winters. Finance industry news site MarketWatch recently looked at automotive preferences across the country, examining internet search trends to find the brands most associated with each state.

MarketWatch broke the data down into a few categories, with lists of the most-associated brands by state, least-associated brands, and states with the most searches for electric vehicles. Toyota was the most-searched car brand overall, followed by Tesla. Honda, Ford, and Hyundai completed the top five brands.

The site also found that Delaware, Washington, and Mississippi residents searched for new cars the most, while New Jersey, California, and New York were focused on used vehicles.

California, Washington, and Nevada searched for EVs the most, with Tesla dominating the top four spots on the most-searched list of electric vehicle brands. The Model Y, Model 3, Model X, and Model S had the highest search volume among EVs.

Despite Tesla’s popularity, the brand was only ranked as the most associated with one state: Nevada. EV-crazy California was most associated with Ram, while Oregon had Subaru and Washington state had Rivian. Though it feels like Subaru is the official brand of all New Englanders, Lincoln was most associated with Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Tesla’s dominance does not extend to the Southeastern and some Midwestern states. It’s the least associated brand with Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and others. Acura was the least associated automaker with several other states, including Wyoming, Nebraska, and Maine. However, it’s worth noting that there are no Acura dealers in Wyoming or Maine and likely many other states.