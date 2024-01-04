These are the best-selling used vehicles of the past five years

This probably won’t come as a surprise, but the best-selling new vehicles tend to be some of the best-selling used vehicles. In its latest analysis, automotive data company iSeeCars looked at 9.2 million used car sales over the past five years to determine the best-selling models, finding that the two best-selling used gas models also top the new vehicle sales lists.

The Ford F-Series and Chevrolet Silverado were the two best-selling used vehicles, but the Ram 1500 lost its No. 3 spot to the Chevy Equinox. iSeeCars’ executive analyst, Karl Brauer, noted that higher gas prices in 2023 contributed to the shift, saying that they “led many consumers away from large trucks and SUVs and into smaller, more fuel-efficient models.”

The Ram only dropped to the fourth spot, so it’s not a significant change, but the Toyota Corolla made the biggest improvement, jumping five spots. Others, including the Honda Civic, climbed a spot or two. Interestingly, this year, the Nissan Rogue, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Ford Escape fell by two or more places, with the Jeep and Ford falling out of the top 10.

The 10 best-selling used gas models over the past five years:

Things are similar on the electric side, though the changes are focused more on purchase price than fuel economy. The Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and Chevrolet Bolt EV took the top three spots, but the more expensive Tesla Model S and Model X tumbled down a couple spots, passed by the Chevy and the Nissan Leaf. Brauer attributes that to their purchase price but also said that their lack of recent updates has made them less compelling buys against newer models.

The 10 best-selling used EVs:

Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y Chevrolet Bolt EV Nissan Leaf Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Ford Mustang Mach-E Audi E-Tron Porsche Taycan Volkswagen ID.4

iSeeCars expects these trends to continue in 2024 as more buyers look to reduce their purchase and ownership costs. Used electric trucks will start hitting the market soon and may make a dent in the overall rankings, but General Motors is just releasing its models, and Ram won’t do so until late this year at the earliest, so they likely won’t move up anytime soon.

For more charts and a deeper dive into the subject, check out iSeeCars' full report.