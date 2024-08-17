These are the 10 longest-lasting vehicles on the road today

Those of us willing to bite the bullet and pay today’s new-car prices want to make sure that the vehicle we’re buying will stand the test of time. New models are generally more reliable than ever before, but a few names stand out as the most likely to last at least 250,000 miles. A new study from iSeeCars found that the 10 longest-lasting vehicles come mostly from one global automaker, and that company likely won’t surprise you.

The firm looked at data from more than 402 million vehicles, calculating the average odometer reading to help judge longevity. Toyota and Lexus dominated the list of projected longest-lasting vehicles, taking seven of the top 10 spots.

The 10 longest-lasting light-duty vehicles:

iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said, “Modern vehicles are getting more durable, with 30 models offering between a 12 and 26 percent chance of reaching a quarter-million miles. Many consumers still consider a car’s usable lifespan to end at 100,000 miles. But our latest longest-lasting study confirms that even 200,000 miles isn’t the end of the line for many cars. The top nine cars on the list have a better than 20 percent chance of hitting 250,000 miles.

Pickup trucks are featured heavily on the list of longest-lasting vehicles, but breaking the category out and adding heavy-duty trucks shows that the workhorse models might be some of the most durable vehicles around. The Ram 3500 had a 42.6 percent chance of reaching 250,000 miles, followed by the Tundra. The Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD was third at 29.6%, and the GMC Sierra 2500HD was just behind it at 29.1 percent.