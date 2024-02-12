These Adidas hiking shoes are an incredible deal at 60% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If it's time to gear up for your next adventure it's hard to beat these deals on Adidas hiking shoes. Whether you're a seasoned trekker or just starting to explore the great outdoors, now is the perfect time to snag these incredible shoes, currently sitting at 60% off. Let's dive into why these three Adidas hiking shoes are absolute must-haves for your next escapade.

$80 at Adidas

Key features:

Boost midsole for long-lasting cushioning and energy return

Mesh upper with seamless overlays for a comfortable, sock-like fit

Continental Rubber outsole for confident traction on all terrain

Upper made with at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester

Made for the modern explorer, the Adidas Men's Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 is a game-changer in outdoor footwear. Crafted with a Boost midsole for unparalleled cushioning and energy return, these shoes will keep you comfortable on any terrain. The mesh upper with seamless overlays ensures a snug, sock-like fit while keeping dirt and debris at bay. Plus, with at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic in the yarn, you're not only investing in your adventure but also in a sustainable future.

Adidas Women's Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes - $80 (60% off)

$80 at Adidas

Key features:

Lightweight Boost midsole for responsive cushioning

Sock-like knit collar and engineered mesh upper for breathability and comfort

Seamless overlays for durability without added weight

Upper made with 50% recycled polyester and 50% Parley Ocean Plastic

It's time to confidently step into nature in the Adidas Women's Terrex Free Hiker 2.0. These shoes offer the perfect blend of style and performance, with a snug fit and lightweight Boost midsole for endless energy on the trail. Plus, with 50% recycled polyester and Parley Ocean Plastic in the yarn, you can feel good about reducing your environmental footprint.

$93 at Adidas

Key features:

Gore-Tex membrane for waterproof, breathable protection

Boost midsole for energy return and comfort on long hikes

Supportive upper and gusseted tongue to keep debris out

Upper contains a minimum of 50% recycled content

These are our favorite of the bunch, for those seeking ultimate protection and performance: the Adidas Women's Terrex Free Hiker Gore-Tex 2.0. Engineered with a Gore-Tex membrane, these shoes keep your feet dry and comfortable in any weather. The Boost midsole provides unmatched cushioning, while the supportive upper and gusseted tongue ensure a secure fit mile after mile. With a minimum of 50% recycled content, you can explore with peace of mind knowing you're treading lightly on the planet.