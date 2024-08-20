These 3 popular power generators are on sale at Amazon right now

Labor Day is just around the corner, which means that just like in years past, you'll probably start seeing discounts on all kinds of outdoorsy products (and many others) for the holiday. One of the products most worth looking into to try to snag at a discount would have to be an outdoor generator. While it can be nice for some to completely disconnect on trips into the wilderness, often it's important to have at least some amount of reliable power. A great way to do that is to bring an outdoor generator or portable power station along with you on your trip, say for instance, a Labor Day weekend trip. Right now, tons of the best-selling generators on Amazon are all on sale. If you're in the market for some portable power, you can learn more about the options just below.
Marbero Portable Power Station 88Wh - $71.99 (28% off + $7 off digital coupon)
This Marbero generator is the most affordable option in the top 3 right now but still packs a punch. It has the power to charge 8 items at once via USB-A, USB-C, AC or DC outputs and it only weighs a miniscule 2.3 lbs, making it an ideal travel companion.
Key specs
- Charges from 0 - 80% in 2 hours
- Weighs 2.3 lbs
- Built-in LED light can be used for up to 68 hours
- 8 output ports can all be used simultaneously
- Built-in cooling vents help keep temperature consistent
- Purchase includes a power adapter and cigarette lighter output
EF Ecoflow Portable Power Station Delta 2 - $619 (w/ $350 off digital coupon)
The EF Ecoflow Delta 2 is available for a pretty large discount to all right now, but usually it's reserved only for Prime members. If you're not already a Prime subscriber, you can actually sign up for a 30-day free trial right here. This generator will provide users with 1kWh of power but is expandable up to 3kWh with extra batteries. It powers appliances with up to 1,800W output and has 15 built-in outlets. There's even an optional solar panel available.
Key specs
- Charges from 0 - 100% in just 80 minutes
- Powers appliances up to 1800W
- 15 built-in outlets including USB-A, USB 3.0, USB-C and AC
- Can be powered by solar with optional solar panel
- Purchase includes AC charging cable, car charging cable, DC5521 to DC5525 cable and 5 years of customer service
EF Ecoflow Portable Power Station RIVER 2 - $179 (8% off + $40 off digital coupon)
This Ecoflow option is a bit less powerful than the one above with an output of 600W, but it can still power up to 6 devices and carries enough power to fully charge a laptop about 3.4 times or run your PS5 for an hour. It's also extremely lightweight, coming in at just 7.7 lbs, making it easy as ever to carry with you on camping trips or tailgates.
Key specs
- Fully charges in 1 hour
- 6 built-in outputs including USB-A, USB-C, AC, and a car outlet
- Chargeable via solar power with optional solar panel
- Weighs 7.7 lbs
- Purchase includes AC charging cable, car charging cable and 5 years of customer service
More popular outdoor generator options
- Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment 4650 Peak Watt Portable Generator - $369
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station, 1002Wh Capacity with 3x1000W AC Outlets - $999
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, 293Wh Backup Lithium Battery - $198.98 (29% off)
- Takki Portable Power Station 88Wh - $57.59 (w/ 36% off digital coupon)
- PowerSmart 2500-Watt Gas Powered Portable Inverter Generator - $359.99 (12% off + $20 off digital coupon)
- Westinghouse 12500 Watt Dual Fuel Home Backup Portable Generator - $1,049
