These 3 popular power generators are on sale at Amazon right now

Labor Day is just around the corner, which means that just like in years past, you'll probably start seeing discounts on all kinds of outdoorsy products (and many others) for the holiday. One of the products most worth looking into to try to snag at a discount would have to be an outdoor generator. While it can be nice for some to completely disconnect on trips into the wilderness, often it's important to have at least some amount of reliable power. A great way to do that is to bring an outdoor generator or portable power station along with you on your trip, say for instance, a Labor Day weekend trip. Right now, tons of the best-selling generators on Amazon are all on sale. If you're in the market for some portable power, you can learn more about the options just below.

$71.99 at Amazon

This Marbero generator is the most affordable option in the top 3 right now but still packs a punch. It has the power to charge 8 items at once via USB-A, USB-C, AC or DC outputs and it only weighs a miniscule 2.3 lbs, making it an ideal travel companion.

Key specs

Charges from 0 - 80% in 2 hours

Weighs 2.3 lbs

Built-in LED light can be used for up to 68 hours

8 output ports can all be used simultaneously

Built-in cooling vents help keep temperature consistent

Purchase includes a power adapter and cigarette lighter output

$619 at Amazon

The EF Ecoflow Delta 2 is available for a pretty large discount to all right now, but usually it's reserved only for Prime members. If you're not already a Prime subscriber, you can actually sign up for a 30-day free trial right here. This generator will provide users with 1kWh of power but is expandable up to 3kWh with extra batteries. It powers appliances with up to 1,800W output and has 15 built-in outlets. There's even an optional solar panel available.

Key specs

Charges from 0 - 100% in just 80 minutes

Powers appliances up to 1800W

15 built-in outlets including USB-A, USB 3.0, USB-C and AC

Can be powered by solar with optional solar panel

Purchase includes AC charging cable, car charging cable, DC5521 to DC5525 cable and 5 years of customer service

$179 at Amazon

This Ecoflow option is a bit less powerful than the one above with an output of 600W, but it can still power up to 6 devices and carries enough power to fully charge a laptop about 3.4 times or run your PS5 for an hour. It's also extremely lightweight, coming in at just 7.7 lbs, making it easy as ever to carry with you on camping trips or tailgates.

Key specs

Fully charges in 1 hour

6 built-in outputs including USB-A, USB-C, AC, and a car outlet

Chargeable via solar power with optional solar panel

Weighs 7.7 lbs

Purchase includes AC charging cable, car charging cable and 5 years of customer service

More popular outdoor generator options