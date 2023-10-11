There's still time to grab this portable jump starter Prime Day deal for 43% Off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you've ever been stuck with a dead car battery, you know there's nothing worse. It's never convenient, but if there's no one around to give you a jump, it becomes downright day-ruining. Thanks to portable car jump starters, though, you'll never have to rely on a kind stranger for a jump again. There are tons of portable jump starters out there and you can check out a list of some of our favorites here. But thanks to the Prime Big Deal Days event, there are a bunch of highly-rated jump starters available for some pretty huge discounts right now, up to 43% off. Check out these Prime Day jump starter deals below.

$39.99 at Amazon

Powerful Performance: With a 1500A peak current, this jump starter can easily revive 12V vehicles, from cars to SUVs, even in extreme temperatures.

With a 1500A peak current, this jump starter can easily revive 12V vehicles, from cars to SUVs, even in extreme temperatures. Portable Power Bank: Its 12000mAh capacity allows it to double as a power bank, charging phones, tablets, cameras, and more on the go.

Its 12000mAh capacity allows it to double as a power bank, charging phones, tablets, cameras, and more on the go. Versatile Lighting: Equipped with 3 LED light modes, it serves as a handy flashlight and SOS beacon in low-light situations.

Equipped with 3 LED light modes, it serves as a handy flashlight and SOS beacon in low-light situations. Rugged and Waterproof: Featuring a robust cover and an IP66 waterproof rating, it's ready for all-weather use and can withstand bumps and dust.

The Yaber 1500A Portable Car Battery Jump Starter is a fantastic deal at its current price of $39.99, offering a substantial 43% discount. For any driver, this powerful jump starter is a true lifesaver. With a robust 1500A peak current, it effortlessly jump-starts 12V vehicles, be it a stubborn truck, car, motorcycle, or SUV, and it can handle extreme temperatures ranging from -4°F to 140°F. Say goodbye to the stress of being stranded with a dead battery ever again.

Moreover, this device provides more than just jump-starting capabilities. It boasts a substantial 12000mAh capacity, effectively doubling as a portable power bank. Whether it's your smartphone, tablet, camera, or any other electronic device, this jump starter has got you covered during your travels. And let's not forget about its functionality in the dark. With three LED light modes, including flashlight, SOS, and strobe, it ensures you're well-prepared during low-light situations, making it perfect for camping, picnicking, or dealing with unexpected breakdowns on your adventure trips.

You can trust it in adverse conditions too, thanks to its robust cover and IP66 waterproof rating, making it an all-weather companion. What's more, it's incredibly compact and lightweight, measuring only 5.52 x 3.35 x 1.06 inches and weighing a mere 0.72 pounds, ensuring that you can carry it with ease wherever you go. When safety is a concern, the Yaber smart jumper cables kit comes with a suite of protective features. From short circuit protection to reverse polarity protection, overheat protection, and much more, this jump starter takes care of your vehicle and yourself. It even provides clear warning signals to prevent any incorrect use. The Yaber 1500A Portable Car Battery Jump Starter comes with everything you need, including the battery pack, jumper cables, user manual, and USB charging cable.

$110.48 at Amazon

Powerful: 1400 peak amps for powerful jump-starting.

1400 peak amps for powerful jump-starting. Tire Pump: Built-in 120 PSI air compressor for tire inflation.

Built-in 120 PSI air compressor for tire inflation. Lighting: Features a high-powered LED light with 270-degree rotation.

Features a high-powered LED light with 270-degree rotation. Device Charging: Equipped with three 3.1A USB ports for device charging.

The Stanley J7C09D Digital Portable Power Station Jump Starter is a true powerhouse when it comes to jump-starting your vehicle and handling various tasks on the road. Right now, it's available at a discounted price of $110.48, providing an enticing 27% off the original price. This robust device delivers a formidable 1400 peak amps, ensuring that it can breathe life back into your vehicle's dead battery, and it even includes a reverse polarity alarm to warn of improper connections.

What sets the J7C09D apart is its versatility. It not only jumps starts your vehicle but also boasts a 120 PSI air compressor, ideal for inflating tires with low pressure, which can be a real lifesaver during long road trips. Plus, with a high-powered LED light that can rotate 270 degrees, you'll have no trouble working in the dark. Moreover, this power station doesn't just cater to your vehicle's needs; it features three 3.1A USB ports that provide portable power for your electronic devices. With a limited 1-year manufacturer's warranty, it's a reliable companion on the road, and the compressor even has a 10-minute auto-shut-off timer to prevent damage from overheating if left on unintentionally. For those in search of a dependable all-in-one solution for their roadside emergencies and power needs, the Stanley J7C09D is a deal too good to miss.

Whether you're stuck in a remote area with a dead battery, dealing with low tire pressure, or just need to charge your devices, the Stanley J7C09D comes to the rescue. This discounted offer not only makes it an exceptional deal but also a must-have tool for every driver. It offers a reliable power source with 1400 peak amps, so you can confidently start your vehicle. The inclusion of a reverse polarity alarm provides an extra layer of safety, making sure you connect it correctly. Additionally, its 120 PSI air compressor can be a game-changer when you're dealing with underinflated tires, saving you from the hassles of searching for a gas station air pump. What's more, the built-in high-powered LED light is an invaluable asset when you're working on your vehicle in low-light conditions. With three 3.1A USB ports, it also ensures you stay connected by providing power to your devices. And, the added 10-minute auto shut-off timer on the compressor is a thoughtful feature to prevent potential overheating. Backed by a limited 1-year manufacturer's warranty, the Stanley J7C09D Digital Portable Power Station Jump Starter is a fantastic deal for the peace of mind and convenience it offers on the road.

$99.99 at Amazon

Powerful: 1200 peak amps for powerful jump-starting.

1200 peak amps for powerful jump-starting. Tire Pump: Built-in 120 PSI air compressor for tire inflation.

Built-in 120 PSI air compressor for tire inflation. Lighting: Features a high-powered LED light with 270-degree rotation.

Features a high-powered LED light with 270-degree rotation. Device Charging: Equipped with three 3.1A USB ports for device charging.

The Stanley J5C09D Digital Portable Power Station Jump Starter is an incredible deal at its current price of $99.99, marked down by 29% from the original price. It's a versatile and powerful tool that offers peace of mind to drivers in various situations. With a substantial 1200 peak amps of jump-starting power, this device ensures you can get your vehicle up and running in no time, even during emergencies. The reverse polarity alarm is a safety feature that alerts users if there's an improper connection, making it easy for anyone to use. Simply connect the clamps to the car battery, turn on the switch, and you're on your way. This jump starter is a real lifesaver for those dreaded dead battery moments.

Not only is the Stanley J5C09D a capable jump starter, but it also features a handy 120 PSI air compressor. When you find yourself with underinflated tires, this feature can help you get back on the road safely. The included compressor is equipped with a new 10-minute Auto Shut-Off timer, preventing any accidental damage due to overheating or leaving it unattended. It's a reliable solution to keep your tires properly inflated and ensure a smooth and efficient journey. This device is particularly beneficial for travelers who may encounter tire issues on the road.

Furthermore, the Stanley J5C09D doesn't stop at jump-starting and tire inflation. With three 3.1A USB ports, it doubles as a portable power station to charge your electronic devices, making it a versatile companion for outdoor adventures or emergency situations. The high-powered LED light, rotatable up to 270 degrees, comes in handy during low-light conditions, ensuring that you can see and work on your vehicle even when it's dark outside. With its compact design and a significant discount, this multipurpose tool is a fantastic addition to any vehicle, offering a safety net and convenience all in one package. Don't miss out on this deal that can save you from frustrating breakdowns and inconveniences, available now at an excellent price.

