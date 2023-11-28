The PowerSmart snow blower is $250 off today thanks to Amazon's extended Cyber Monday deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Many of us here in the Midwest have already experienced the first snow of the season. If you haven't already started thinking about it, now is an excellent time to consider picking a snow blower for the winter. Manual shoveling can be backbreaking work, so many people opt to use a snow blower to make their lives a bit easier during the snowier months. They're not always the cheapest, but we've found a fantastic Amazon deal that's still available from the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend that will save you $250 on a PowerSmart snow blower!

This PowerSmart snow blower has a 4-cycle 212cc gas-powered engine but mercifully comes equipped with a push-button start even though it's not all-electric. Unbelievably, this piece of equipment can move 2,400 lbs of snow per minute and has a clearing width of 24-inches and an intake height of 20-inches. It has a steel auger to help cut through the icy stuff and it can toss snow up to 40 feet. This blower is also self-propelled with 6 forward speed settings and 2 reverse speed settings, which can be extremely helpful when clearing sloped driveways or sidewalks. Best of all? It's on sale for nearly 40% off right now.

