The best wireless power bank for iPhone 13 users and up is 50% off on Amazon today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’re an entrepreneur, a mobile gamer, or someone who just loves using their iPhone, then battery life is important to you. There are solutions like fast chargers, and charging bricks but the constant carrying and untangling of wires, and hauling of heavy charging bricks can be a hassle. Anker, the trusted maker of chargers and charger accessories, created an innovative power bank that is lightweight and seamlessly clips onto your phone. It wirelessly charges and has a minimally invasive profile, so your phone is still easy to carry and use while it is attached. It not only wirelessly charges your phone but it also has a built-in phone stand, and it’s currently 50% off at Amazon today.

$34.99 at Amazon

Key Features:

Can store up to 5,000mAh of electrical charge

Has a foldable stand to use for video calls or videos, gaming, etc.

Comes in five different colors

Compatible only with iPhone 13 and up

Anker has always been a reliable source for charging accessories. With over 5,000 ratings and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, it’s clear that customers love the Anker Magnetic Wireless Battery Charger. It's currently only designed for iPhone users who carry a 13 series and up. Internal magnets allow it to snap securely to your phone to charge. What makes this power bank unique is its slim design at only 0.5 inches, which allows users to carry and use both their phone and the charging brick at the same time. And with the stand, located on the back of the Anker charger, you can place your phone vertically or horizontally and use your phone hands free.