The best tire deals from Tire Rack, Walmart and Discount Tire

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It seems like great new tire deals are popping up more and more often nowadays all across the internet. If you're in the market for a new set of tires, we've rounded up some of the best tire deals we could find on brands like Goodyear, Continental, Firestone, Bridgestone and other heavy hitters available at several popular retailers. Many of the deals consist of rebates in the form of mailed prepaid cards or virtual accounts, but we've also collected some good old-fashioned discounts as well. If you don't feel like scrolling through the whole post to zero in on the retailer you're looking for, just go ahead and click on your tire provider of choice (Tire Rack, Walmart, Discount Tire) to be taken right to the section of the page where those specific deals start. Happy deal hunting!

Best Tire Rack Tire Deals for June 2024

Save up to $200 on Continental Tires

Live until June 30, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $110 back via Visa Prepaid card by mail-in or online rebate with the purchase of four eligible Continental tires. If you use a Continental Tire or General Tire Credit Card, you can increase your rebate by an additional $90.

Save up to $200 on Goodyear Tires

If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, until June 30. You can increase your rebate by an additional $100 if you use a Goodyear credit card.

Save $80 on Pirelli Tires

Until June 30th, you can instantly save $80 on a set of 4 select Pirelli tires. If you've been looking at a set of P Zero AS Plus 3 or P7 AS Plus 3 tires then this deal is for you.

Save up to $120 on Hankook Tires

Hankook fans need not worry, thanks to this promotion you may be eligible to receive a $120 Prepaid Mastercard via online rebate when you purchase a set of 4 select Hankook tires. This deal ends July 7.

Save up to $100 on Cooper Tires

Live until July 31st, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $100 back via Visa Reward by mail-in or online rebate with the purchase of four select passenger Cooper tires.

Save up to $100 on Mickey Thompson Tires

Mickey Thompson fans need not worry, thanks to this promotion you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 reward by a Virtual Mickey Thompson Visa Prepaid Card or Mickey Thompson Visa Prepaid Card by mail when you purchase a set of 4 select Mickey Thompson tires. This deal ends July 15th.

Rebate up to $80 on Michelin Tires

If you're in the market for a set of Michelin's then you may be eligible to receive up to an $80 Visa Reward Card or Virtual Prepaid Card with a purchase of a full set of passenger or light truck tires that total $900 or more. If they set you're looking at doesn't come out to $900, don't worry, Michelin is offering the same deal up to $60 for purchases that total $899.99 or less. This offer is going on until June 30.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

Best Walmart Tire Deals for June 2024

Goodyear

The same Goodyear rebate from Tire Rack applies at Walmart. Buyers can get up to a $100 rebate on select sets of 4 Goodyear tires until June 30th. Using a Goodyear Credit Card can increase that rebate by another $100. You can check out all the eligible tires and the details right here.

Bridgestone

Michelin

Kumho

Firestone

Best Discount Tire Deals for June 2024

More top picks