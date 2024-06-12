The best tire deals from Tire Rack, Walmart and Discount Tire

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
It seems like great new tire deals are popping up more and more often nowadays all across the internet. If you're in the market for a new set of tires, we've rounded up some of the best tire deals we could find on brands like Goodyear, Continental, Firestone, Bridgestone and other heavy hitters available at several popular retailers. Many of the deals consist of rebates in the form of mailed prepaid cards or virtual accounts, but we've also collected some good old-fashioned discounts as well. If you don't feel like scrolling through the whole post to zero in on the retailer you're looking for, just go ahead and click on your tire provider of choice (Tire Rack, Walmart, Discount Tire) to be taken right to the section of the page where those specific deals start. Happy deal hunting!
Best Tire Rack Tire Deals for June 2024
Continental - Rebate up to $200
Save up to $200 on Continental Tires
Live until June 30, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $110 back via Visa Prepaid card by mail-in or online rebate with the purchase of four eligible Continental tires. If you use a Continental Tire or General Tire Credit Card, you can increase your rebate by an additional $90.
Goodyear - Rebate up to $200
Save up to $200 on Goodyear Tires
If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, until June 30. You can increase your rebate by an additional $100 if you use a Goodyear credit card.
Pirelli - $80 instant savings
Until June 30th, you can instantly save $80 on a set of 4 select Pirelli tires. If you've been looking at a set of P Zero AS Plus 3 or P7 AS Plus 3 tires then this deal is for you.
Hankook - Rebate up to $120
Save up to $120 on Hankook Tires
Hankook fans need not worry, thanks to this promotion you may be eligible to receive a $120 Prepaid Mastercard via online rebate when you purchase a set of 4 select Hankook tires. This deal ends July 7.
Cooper - Rebate up to $100
Save up to $100 on Cooper Tires
Live until July 31st, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $100 back via Visa Reward by mail-in or online rebate with the purchase of four select passenger Cooper tires.
Mickey Thompson - Rebate up to $100
Save up to $100 on Mickey Thompson Tires
Mickey Thompson fans need not worry, thanks to this promotion you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 reward by a Virtual Mickey Thompson Visa Prepaid Card or Mickey Thompson Visa Prepaid Card by mail when you purchase a set of 4 select Mickey Thompson tires. This deal ends July 15th.
Michelin - Rebate up to $80
Rebate up to $80 on Michelin Tires
If you're in the market for a set of Michelin's then you may be eligible to receive up to an $80 Visa Reward Card or Virtual Prepaid Card with a purchase of a full set of passenger or light truck tires that total $900 or more. If they set you're looking at doesn't come out to $900, don't worry, Michelin is offering the same deal up to $60 for purchases that total $899.99 or less. This offer is going on until June 30.
The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.
Best Walmart Tire Deals for June 2024
Goodyear
The same Goodyear rebate from Tire Rack applies at Walmart. Buyers can get up to a $100 rebate on select sets of 4 Goodyear tires until June 30th. Using a Goodyear Credit Card can increase that rebate by another $100. You can check out all the eligible tires and the details right here.
- Goodyear Assurance Weatherready 225/65R17 102H All-Season Tire - $185 ($23.99 off)
- Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive All Season P225/65R17 102H Passenger Tire - $145 ($31 off)
- Goodyear Eagle Sport All-Season All Season 275/55R20 117V XL Passenger Tire - $192 ($27.99 off)
- Goodyear Assurance All-Season All Season 205/65R15 94T Passenger Tire - $92.80 ($22.99 off)
- Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure 255/65R17 110T All-Terrain Tire - $205.88 ($27.11 off)
Bridgestone
- Bridgestone Dueler A/T RH-S All Terrain LT275/65R20 126R E Light Truck Tire - $235 ($32.74 off)
- Bridgestone Dueler H/L 400 All Season P235/55R19 101V Passenger Tire - $149 ($44.34 off)
- Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza 285/45R22 110 H Tire Fits: 2017-18 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country, 2015-16 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ - $281.85 ($36.84 off)
- 130/90-16 Bridgestone Battlax BT46 Rear Tire | V- Rated | Sport Touring| Vintage - $99.95 ($62.38 off)
- 1 X Bridgestone ALENZA SPORT AS 235/65R17 104H All Season Performance Tires - $110 ($15.94 off)
- Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus All Season P275/55R20 111H SUV/Crossover Tire - $168 ($39.99 off)
Michelin
- Michelin Primacy Tour AS 245/65R17 107H - $190.59 ($68.40 off)
- Michelin Primacy Tour A/S All-Season 245/50R18 100V Tire - $230.82 ($32.17 off)
Kumho
- Kumho Ecsta LX Platinum KU27 235/45R17 97 W Tire Fits: 2004-06 Acura TL Base, 2007-08 Acura TL Type-S - $82 ($64.96 off)
- Kumho Ecsta PS91 UHP 275/40ZR20 106Y XL Passenger Tire - $161 ($22 off)
- Kumho Ecsta PA31 UHP 245/55R18 103V Passenger Tire - $148 ($20.30 off)
- Kumho LX Platinum KU27 All-Season Tire - 225/45R17 91W Fits: 2017-19 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel, 2021 Toyota Corolla S - $74 ($9.27 off)
- Kumho LX Platinum KU27 All-Season Tire - 245/45R18 100W Fits: 2016-23 Chevrolet Malibu LT, 2009-14 Acura TL SH-AWD - $98 ($12.75 off)
Firestone
- Firestone Transforce AT2 All Terrain LT245/75R17 121/118R E Light Truck Tire - $183 ($27.67 off)
- Firestone All Season All Season 225/60R17 99T Passenger Tire - $123.47 ($16.17 off)
- Set of 4 Firestone All Season 255/60R19 108S AS All Season Tires Fits: 2012-13 Buick Enclave Base, 2008-11 Buick Enclave CXL - $713.99 ($140 off)
- Firestone All Season 225/55R18 98H A/S All Season Tire Fits: 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Base - $125 ($31.99 off)
- Firestone Transforce HT2 All Season LT235/85R16 120/116R E Light Truck Tire - $156 ($24.90 off)
Best Discount Tire Deals for June 2024
- Discount Tire Credit Card Deal
- Save 5% instantly on wheels and tires with any purchase over $599 (after discounts) with a Discount Tire credit card. This can be combined with manufacturer rebates.
- $80 instant rebate on select Pirelli Tires
- Just create or sign into your already created Discount Tire account to take advantage of this one. You can get up to $80 off instantly on select sets of 4 Pirelli tires.
- Up to $100 online or mail-in rebate on select Goodyear Tires
- Similar to the Goodyear rebates above, you can get $100 back on select Goodyear purchases through Discount Tire as well.
- $110 Visa Prepaid Card by mail on select sets of Continental Tires
- If you're looking for Continentals, this deal could get you up to $110 back.
- Up to $100 Visa Prepaid Card by mail on select sets of Cooper Tires
- For those who are looking for Cooper Tires, this deal could get you up to $100 back in the form of a Visa Prepaid Card when you purchase an eligible set of tires.
- Up to 15% off Method Race Wheels
- This one is pretty straightforward. Method Race Wheels have seen a price drop of up to 15% across the site. Nothing special to redeem this one, just enjoy a discounted price!
More top picks
