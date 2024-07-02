The best tire deals from Tire Rack, Walmart and Discount Tire for July 2024

It seems like great new tire deals are popping up more and more often nowadays all across the internet. If you're in the market for a new set of tires, we've rounded up some of the best tire deals we could find on brands like Goodyear, Continental, Firestone, Bridgestone and other heavy hitters available at several popular retailers. Many of the deals consist of rebates in the form of mailed prepaid cards or virtual accounts, but we've also collected some good old-fashioned discounts as well. If you don't feel like scrolling through the whole post to zero in on the retailer you're looking for, just go ahead and click on your tire provider of choice (Tire Rack, Walmart, Discount Tire) to be taken right to the section of the page where those specific deals start. Happy deal hunting!
Best Tire Rack Tire Deals for July 2024
July 4th Special Deals
- Toyo Tires - Save $80 instantly, ends July 4th
- Cooper Tires - Save $80 instantly, ends July 4th
- Nitto Tires - Save $80 instantly, ends July 4th
- Goodyear Tires - Save $80 instantly, ends July 4th
Continental - Rebate up to $110
Save up to $110 on Continental Tires
Live until August 31, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $110 back via Visa Prepaid card by mail-in or online rebate with the purchase of four eligible Continental tires.
Goodyear - Rebate up to $200
Save up to $200 on Goodyear Tires
If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, until September 30. You can increase your rebate by an additional $100 if you use a Goodyear credit card.
Pirelli - $80 instant savings
Until August 31st, you can instantly save $80 on a set of 4 select Pirelli tires. If you've been looking at a set of P Zero AS Plus 3 or P7 AS Plus 3 tires then this deal is for you.
Hankook - Rebate up to $120
Save up to $120 on Hankook Tires
Hankook fans need not worry, thanks to this promotion you may be eligible to receive a $120 Prepaid Mastercard via online rebate when you purchase a set of 4 select Hankook tires. This deal ends July 7.
Cooper - Rebate up to $100
Save up to $100 on Cooper Tires
Live until July 31st, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $100 back via Visa Reward by mail-in or online rebate with the purchase of four select passenger Cooper tires.
Mickey Thompson - Rebate up to $100
Save up to $100 on Mickey Thompson Tires
Mickey Thompson fans need not worry, thanks to this promotion you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 reward by a Virtual Mickey Thompson Visa Prepaid Card or Mickey Thompson Visa Prepaid Card by mail when you purchase a set of 4 select Mickey Thompson tires. This deal ends July 15th.
Bridgestone - Rebate up to $140
Rebate up to $140 on Bridgestone Tires
If you're in the market for a set of Bridgestones then you may be eligible to receive $70 back by mail via Bridgestone prepaid card with a purchase of 4 select Bridgestone tires. If you've got a CFNA credit card to use, make sure you use it to increase your rebate by an additional $70.
The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.
Best Walmart Tire Deals for July 2024
Goodyear
The same Goodyear rebate from Tire Rack applies at Walmart. Buyers can get up to a $100 rebate on select sets of 4 Goodyear tires until September 30th. Using a Goodyear Credit Card can increase that rebate by another $100. You can check out all the eligible tires and the details right here.
- Goodyear Eagle Sport All-Season All Season 275/55R20 117V XL Passenger Tire - $191.86 ($28.30 off)
- Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure 255/65R17 110T All-Terrain Tire - $206.88 ($26.11 off)
- Goodyear Assurance MaxGuard 215/45R17 91W AS A/S High Performance - $98.91 ($48.84 off)
- Goodyear Winter Command Winter 195/65R15 91T Passenger Tire - $68.37 ($22.62 off)
- Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max 255/65R18 111H All-Season Tire - $141.94 ($57.05 off)
- Goodyear Wrangler Territory HT 255/70R17 112T AS A/S All Season - $146.94 ($51.81 off)
Bridgestone
- Bridgestone Dueler A/T RH-S All Terrain LT275/65R20 126R E Light Truck Tire - $235 ($32.74 off)
- Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza 285/45R22 110 H Tire Fits: 2017-18 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country, 2015-16 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ - $274.68 ($36.84 off)
- 130/90-16 Bridgestone Battlax BT46 Rear Tire | V- Rated | Sport Touring| Vintage - $99.97 ($62.38 off)
- 1 X Bridgestone ALENZA SPORT AS 235/65R17 104H All Season Performance Tires - $110 ($15.94 off)
- Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus All Season P275/55R20 111H SUV/Crossover Tire - $168 ($30.99 off)
Michelin
- Michelin Primacy Tour AS 245/65R17 107H - $201 ($57.99 off)
- Michelin Primacy Tour A/S All-Season 245/50R18 100V Tire - $231.32 ($31.67 off)
Kumho
- Kumho Ecsta PS91 UHP 275/40ZR20 106Y XL Passenger Tire - $161 ($22 off)
- Kumho Ecsta PA31 UHP 245/55R18 103V Passenger Tire - $148 ($21.68 off)
- Kumho LX Platinum KU27 All-Season Tire - 225/45R17 91W Fits: 2017-19 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel, 2021 Toyota Corolla S - $74 ($9.66 off)
- Kumho LX Platinum KU27 All-Season Tire - 245/45R18 100W Fits: 2016-23 Chevrolet Malibu LT, 2009-14 Acura TL SH-AWD - $98 ($15.75 off)
Firestone
- Firestone Transforce AT2 All Terrain LT245/75R17 121/118R E Light Truck Tire - $183 ($26.48 off)
- Firestone All Season All Season 225/60R17 99T Passenger Tire - $125 ($14.64 off)
- Set of 4 Firestone All Season 255/60R19 108S AS All Season Tires Fits: 2012-13 Buick Enclave Base, 2008-11 Buick Enclave CXL - $732.64 ($100.04 off)
- Firestone Transforce HT2 All Season LT235/85R16 120/116R E Light Truck Tire - $156 ($30.01 off)
Best Discount Tire Deals for July 2024
- $80 instant savings on select Pirelli Tires
- Just create or sign into your already created Discount Tire account to take advantage of this one. You can get up to $80 off instantly on select sets of 4 Pirelli tires (excluding Pirelli Strada tires). This can be combined with a $100 by mail rebate offer for Pirelli Scorpion tires as well.
- Up to $100 online or mail-in rebate on select Goodyear Tires
- Similar to the Goodyear rebates above, you can get $100 back on select Goodyear purchases through Discount Tire or take advantage of their limited-time July 4th deal getting you $80 off a select set, instantly.
- $80 instant savings on select sets of Continental Tires
- If you're interested in Continental Control Contact Sport SRS+, Tour A/S Plus, or the new Tour M A/S tires, this deal can save you $80 instantly until July 4th.
- Up to $100 Visa Prepaid Card by mail on select sets of Cooper Tires
- For those who are looking for Cooper Tires, this deal could get you up to $100 back in the form of a Visa Prepaid Card when you purchase an eligible set of tires. Like the other tires above, Cooper is also running an $80 instant rebate deal until July 4th as well, which can be combined with the $100 rebate by mail.
- Up to 15% off Method Race Wheels
- This one is pretty straightforward. Method Race Wheels have seen a price drop of up to 15% across the site. Nothing special to redeem this one, just enjoy a discounted price!
More top picks
