The best tire deals from Tire Rack, Walmart and Discount Tire for July 2024

It seems like great new tire deals are popping up more and more often nowadays all across the internet. If you're in the market for a new set of tires, we've rounded up some of the best tire deals we could find on brands like Goodyear, Continental, Firestone, Bridgestone and other heavy hitters available at several popular retailers. Many of the deals consist of rebates in the form of mailed prepaid cards or virtual accounts, but we've also collected some good old-fashioned discounts as well. If you don't feel like scrolling through the whole post to zero in on the retailer you're looking for, just go ahead and click on your tire provider of choice (Tire Rack, Walmart, Discount Tire) to be taken right to the section of the page where those specific deals start. Happy deal hunting!

Best Tire Rack Tire Deals for July 2024

July 4th Special Deals

Save up to $110 on Continental Tires

Live until August 31, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $110 back via Visa Prepaid card by mail-in or online rebate with the purchase of four eligible Continental tires.

Save up to $200 on Goodyear Tires

If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, until September 30. You can increase your rebate by an additional $100 if you use a Goodyear credit card.

Save $80 on Pirelli Tires

Until August 31st, you can instantly save $80 on a set of 4 select Pirelli tires. If you've been looking at a set of P Zero AS Plus 3 or P7 AS Plus 3 tires then this deal is for you.

Save up to $120 on Hankook Tires

Hankook fans need not worry, thanks to this promotion you may be eligible to receive a $120 Prepaid Mastercard via online rebate when you purchase a set of 4 select Hankook tires. This deal ends July 7.

Save up to $100 on Cooper Tires

Live until July 31st, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $100 back via Visa Reward by mail-in or online rebate with the purchase of four select passenger Cooper tires.

Save up to $100 on Mickey Thompson Tires

Mickey Thompson fans need not worry, thanks to this promotion you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 reward by a Virtual Mickey Thompson Visa Prepaid Card or Mickey Thompson Visa Prepaid Card by mail when you purchase a set of 4 select Mickey Thompson tires. This deal ends July 15th.

Rebate up to $140 on Bridgestone Tires

If you're in the market for a set of Bridgestones then you may be eligible to receive $70 back by mail via Bridgestone prepaid card with a purchase of 4 select Bridgestone tires. If you've got a CFNA credit card to use, make sure you use it to increase your rebate by an additional $70.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

Best Walmart Tire Deals for July 2024

Goodyear

The same Goodyear rebate from Tire Rack applies at Walmart. Buyers can get up to a $100 rebate on select sets of 4 Goodyear tires until September 30th. Using a Goodyear Credit Card can increase that rebate by another $100. You can check out all the eligible tires and the details right here.

Bridgestone

Michelin

Kumho

Firestone

Best Discount Tire Deals for July 2024

More top picks