The best-selling vacuum on Amazon can be had for under $20 today

With the kids headed back to school and fall sports starting up, it seems there are more opportunities than ever for dirt, grime and crumbs to find their way into our cars. There are a ton of solutions to this problem out there, and if you're curious, we've put together a list of the best car vacuums and handheld vacs for 2023. Today, though, we've found a great deal on the upgraded version of the best-selling vacuum on Amazon, the ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner 2.0.

This particular car vac is lightweight, weighing in at only 2.4 pounds, making it easy to maneuver around a vehicle. It plugs right into your car's 12v lighter port and features a 16-foot-long power cord to give you some extra slack when cleaning all the way in the back. The motor provides 106w of cyclonic force and the included HEPA filter is removable and washable. In addition to the vacuum, you'll also get a flathead attachment, an extendable attachment, and a brush nozzle as well as a carrying bag, filter brush, and a spare HEPA filter with your purchase.

The ThisWorx car vacuum is ludicrously popular on Amazon, accumulating over 140,000 5-star reviews with one reviewer calling it "the most impressive car vacuum." It's frequently (and currently) the number one best-selling automotive product and the best-selling vacuum on the platform. Check out the link to learn more about the product, see what others are saying about it, or take advantage of the eye-popping deal yourself.

Key Features

Improved design features 110-watt suction power

Weighs 2.4 lbs

Features a built-in LED light

Plugs into a 12-volt cigarette lighter port via 16ft long power cord

Includes 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag and an extra filter w/ cleaning brush

$19.59 at Amazon

