The best-selling tire inflator on Amazon is on sale for more than half off right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

At this point, everyone should know how crucial it is to keep your tires topped off with air. TireRack.com cites an interesting statistic, "If a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%." Nobody wants to lose 25% of the time they would've otherwise had with their fancy new tires, but the fix is extremely simple: Just keep them inflated. This incredible deal on the AstroAI portable air compressor can help you do that.

This AstroAI portable air compressor comes with three nozzles and will work with any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. It can pump up tires at a speed of 35 L/Min and can inflate 195/55/R15 tires from 0 to 35 psi in under 5 minutes. The gauge is professionally calibrated to show a reading within 1.5% of your actual tire pressure and is even programmable, so you can just set your desired pressure and let the machine do the work. It's got a large, backlit screen that displays pressure units like PSI, kPa, BAR or KG/CM. There's also a built-in flashlight for if you're working in the dark. The included accessory adapters will also allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

$22.19 at Amazon

Key features

#1 best-seller rank on Amazon (over 71,000 user ratings)

Inflates at a rate of 35L/Min

Programmable for automatic fill-ups

Integrated LED light for better night-time visibility

Comes with one replacement fuse and 3 additional nozzles

Great for cars, bikes, balls, and inflatables