The best-selling Teromas portable tire inflator is on sale for $29 right now — its lowest price ever

Although many drivers tend to go a little longer than they should between air pressure checkups, the best practice is to check your tire pressure at least once a month, if not once a week. If you find that your tires are looking a little low, then it's important to fill them up until they reach their optimal pressure. Not only can it help you improve your gas mileage by up to 3%, but according to Tire Rack, "if a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%." Think of all the money you could potentially save by simply keeping your tires topped off!

While there will likely always be air compressors available at your local gas station, keeping a portable air compressor in your garage or your trunk can be a more convenient way to make sure your tires stay filled. Right now, the popular Teromas tire inflator on Amazon is on sale for 37% off, bringing the price down to just $29, its lowest ever on the site. If you're guilty of going a little too long between pressure check-ups, then it might be worth checking out the deal right here, or you can learn a bit more about the inflator just below.

$29 at Amazon

The Teromas tire inflator is a great option thanks to its ability to plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter plug or a 110/120-volt wall outlet. It can inflate a P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in under 4 minutes. The auto-off function automatically turns off the pump once it reaches your desired preset pressure value and this compressor, like many, has a digital display that conveniently shows your tire's current pressure and a built-in LED flashlight. It comes with three additional adapters and can be used with cars, motorcycles, bikes, air mattresses, balls and more. Learn more here.

Key specs

10.5" power cord

Accuracy of shown pressure is +/- 3 psi

Up to 150 psi

Includes four nozzle adaptors for use with cars, RVs, motorcycles, air mattresses, bike tires and more

