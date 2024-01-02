The best-selling ice scraper on Amazon is 37% off right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you've been keeping an eye on the news recently, you might have noticed that the east coast of the U.S. is bracing for a potentially rather large snowstorm this weekend. If you're an East Coaster or even just someone who wants to be prepared when the snow inevitably comes for where you live later this year, it might be a good idea to consider picking up an ice scraper to keep in your car. After all, it's better to have one and not need it than to need one and not have it. Right now, Amazon is featuring a 37% off deal on the AstroAI ice scraper, the best-selling option on the platform.

This snow brush and detachable ice scraper features a standard design for the tool, but hey, standards become standards because they work. The brush head itself is 7 inches long while the whole tool will give you 27 inches of reach. According to the product info, this snow scraper can withstand a bone-chilling -40°F temperature, but hopefully you'll never have to test that out for yourself. It has a whopping 26,000 ratings on Amazon and is sitting at a total cumulative score of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Want to check out the best-seller? You can do that here, and pick one up for 37% off.

$11.99 at Amazon

