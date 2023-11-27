Best REI Cyber Monday deals 2023: Up to 85% off on outdoor gear and winter wear

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're an outdoor enthusiast, now is the perfect time to stock up on gear thanks to REI's Cyber Monday deals. Even with Black Friday now behind us, the Cyber Monday REI deals are more than picking up the slack. Whether you're a winter warrior, jumpstarting your holiday shopping, or just looking to up your fashion game, this is an opportunity you can't miss to grab high-quality, cold-weather essentials from all of the top outdoor brands at super low prices. Just below, we've curated some white-hot deals on jackets, boots, accessories, and more showcasing this season's must-haves for staying warm and fashionable. Don't pass up these limited-time markdowns – it's time to prepare for winter!

Here are the best Cyber Monday 2023 deals at REI’s fall sale:

77% off at REI

REI Co-op's in-house brand offers a wide range of outdoor equipment and clothing. Their products are designed with input from outdoor enthusiasts and are known for their reliability and affordability. Shopping for REI Co-op gear during sales allows you to support a brand that is deeply connected to the outdoor community.

71% off at REI

The North Face is synonymous with outdoor adventure and exploration. Known for their high-quality jackets, backpacks, and outdoor apparel, The North Face combines innovation with durability. REI's sales on The North Face gear are a golden opportunity to snag versatile products for your next outdoor escapade without breaking the bank.

71% off at REI

Mountain Hardwear is all about pushing boundaries. Their innovative designs and technical gear cater to those who demand top-tier performance from their outdoor equipment. With REI's sales offering up to 71% off, you can get your hands on Mountain Hardwear gear that's perfect for your next adventure, from high-altitude climbs to rugged treks.

71% off at REI

Prana is known for its stylish and eco-conscious approach to outdoor and active wear. Their clothing is not only comfortable but also sustainable, making it perfect for those who care about the environment. REI's sale on Prana items allows you to upgrade your active wardrobe with comfortable, eco-friendly clothing at a fraction of the cost.

60% off at REI

Patagonia is a pioneer in sustainable and eco-friendly outdoor clothing. Their commitment to environmental responsibility shines through in their products. Shopping for Patagonia gear at REI during sales not only gets you top-notch outdoor clothing but also aligns with those whose values align with supporting eco-conscious brands.

60% off at REI

Outdoor Research is a brand trusted by outdoor enthusiasts for its focus on versatile, high-quality clothing and accessories. Their gear is designed to adapt to changing weather conditions and various outdoor activities. At REI's sale, you can explore a wide range of Outdoor Research products, ensuring you're well-prepared for any adventure while enjoying significant discounts.

44% off at REI

Smartwool is a go-to brand for high-quality, merino wool-based clothing and accessories. Their gear excels in moisture-wicking, temperature regulation, and comfort. During REI's sales, you can score Smartwool items that provide the ultimate in comfort and performance, whether you're hiking, skiing, or just staying cozy in colder weather.

37% off at REI

Marmot is a brand renowned for its durable and high-performance outdoor clothing and equipment. Whether you're an avid hiker or a winter sports enthusiast, Marmot's gear is designed to keep you comfortable in challenging conditions. REI's Marmot sale is the perfect time to invest in quality products known for their longevity and functionality while enjoying significant savings.

30% off at REI

Arc'teryx is revered for its technical precision and performance-driven gear. From lightweight jackets to rugged backpacks, their products are engineered for extreme conditions. REI's sales on Arc'teryx items are a chance to invest in gear that delivers uncompromising performance during your adventures.

23% off at REI

Hoka is a brand that revolutionizes the world of trail running and hiking with its ultra-cushioned, lightweight footwear. Perfect for those who need reliable and comfortable footwear for long treks or trail running. At REI's sale, you can discover Hoka shoes that will enhance your outdoor experiences while enjoying substantial savings.

More top picks

