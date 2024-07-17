The best Prime Day tire deals to shop from Tire Rack, Walmart and Discount Tire

Prime Day 2024 has officially arrived in earnest. We're on day 2 of the event and the deals are still flying in. We've already been covering all kinds of Prime Day deals right here if you're interested and trust us, we understand if you're sick of Jeff Bezos and don't have any interest in Amazon whatsoever. However, thanks to Prime Day being a huge industry-moving event, basically every big retailer is offering great Prime Day deals right now on nearly everything you could imagine.

In this post, we've gathered up some of the best tire deals available from multiple retailers that could save you hundreds of dollars on a new set of tires. If you're in the market, we've found deals on brands like Goodyear, Continental, Firestone, Bridgestone and other heavy hitters. Many of the deals consist of rebates in the form of mailed prepaid cards or virtual accounts, but we've also collected some good old-fashioned discounts as well. If you don't feel like scrolling through the whole post to zero in on the retailer you're looking for, just go ahead and click on your tire provider of choice (Tire Rack, Walmart, Discount Tire) to be taken right to the section of the page where those specific deals start.

Best Tire Rack Prime Day tire deals

Save up to $110 on Continental Tires

Live until August 31, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $110 back via Visa Prepaid card by mail-in or online rebate with the purchase of four eligible Continental tires. Continental was founded all the way back in 1871 in Germany and currently has locations in 56 countries. Since its inception, it's made over 41 billion sales, cementing it as one of the most popular tire brands in the world.

Save up to $200 on Goodyear Tires

If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, until September 30. You can increase your rebate by an additional $100 if you use a Goodyear credit card. Goodyear is an American company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. It's been around since 1898.

Save $80 on Pirelli Tires

Until August 31st, you can instantly save $80 on a set of 4 select Pirelli tires. If you've been looking at a set of P Zero AS Plus 3 or P7 AS Plus 3 tires then this deal is for you. Pirelli is headquartered in Milan, Italy, and it's the sixth largest tire manufacturer currently. The company not only makes tires for cars, but you can also get a pair of Pirelli's for your motorcycle or even your bike, as well.

Save up to $100 on Cooper Tires

Live until July 31st, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $100 back via Visa Reward by mail-in or online rebate with the purchase of four select passenger Cooper tires. Cooper is another American company started in good old Ohio over 100 years ago. Nowadays, Cooper Tire is owned by Goodyear.

Save up to $130 on Firestone Tires

Firestone fans need not worry, thanks to this promotion you may be eligible to receive up to a $60 Firestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail when you purchase a set of 4 select Firestone tires. This deal ends September 2nd. You can increase that reward by an additional $70 if you use a CFNA credit card or Bridgestone credit card for your purchase. Firestone is an American company founded in Ohio that has since been sold to Bridgestone.

Rebate up to $140 on Bridgestone Tires

If you're in the market for a set of Bridgestones then you may be eligible to receive $70 back by mail via Bridgestone prepaid card with a purchase of 4 select Bridgestone tires. If you've got a CFNA credit card to use, make sure you use it to increase your rebate by an additional $70. Bridgestone was founded in Japan in 1931 by a man named Shojiro Ishibashi whose surname translates, in English, to "stone bridge." Pretty cool, huh?

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

Best Walmart Prime Day tire deals

Goodyear

The same Goodyear rebate from Tire Rack applies at Walmart. Buyers can get up to a $100 rebate on select sets of 4 Goodyear tires until September 30. Using a Goodyear Credit Card can increase that rebate by another $100. You can check out all the eligible tires and the details right here.

Firestone

Bridgestone

Michelin

Kumho

Best Discount Tire Prime Day deals

More top picks

