The best Prime Day deals on DeWalt power tools will save you up to 50% off

Looking to build up your tool set on a budget? DeWalt is currently offering all kinds of fantastic Prime Day deals on Amazon and providing buyers with up to 50% off of things like bit sets, tool carts, impact drivers and more. It seems like mid-July is the time of year that everyone seems to get swamped with projects around the house or in the garage and having a strong tool set can make any project you're working on a whole lot easier. DeWalt is one of the best brands in the game when it comes to tools and well worth consideration if you're looking to build up your collection.
Thanks to the sale, there are dozens of DeWalt deals on the site right now, but there are tons of sales on other brands, too. If you're not necessarily a DeWalt fan, but are still interested in seeing some other tool deals available for the event, you can check out our Prime Day tool deals roundup right here, featuring deals from Makita, Ryobi and Milwaukee. You can also check out the entire selection of DeWalt deals specifically, right here, or see some of our favorite picks below.
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit - $99 (45% off)
A good drill is essential to any tool set. This one is a great choice thanks to its lightweight design and multiple speed settings. Not only will you get the drill, a battery charger and a contractor bag with your purchase, you'll also get two 20V MAX batteries, which can be used with any of your 20V MAX tools.
Key specs
- Lightweight design < 4 lbs
- 2 speeds: 0 - 450 RPM and 1,500 RPM
- 1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck
- 6.5-inch height
- Charger runs on standard 120V household electrical power
- Includes drill, battery charger, 2 20V MAX batteries and a bag
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Impact Driver Kit - $98.99 (41% off)
If you've already got a good drill (or 3) and are looking for a good impact driver instead, this is the deal you're looking for. It's nearly identical to the one above, but instead of a drill, it gets you a 20V MAX brushless impact driver with a 1/4-inch hex chuck, 1,500 in-lbs of torque and a built-in LED light to boot. This bundle includes a battery charger, one 20V MAX battery and a contractor bag.
Key specs
- Features a brushless motor
- Provides 1,500 in-lbs of torque
- Built-in LED light
- Variable speed trigger
- Includes impact driver, battery charger, one 20V MAX battery and a bag
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger - $139 (42% off)
If you've got uses for both a drill and an impact driver then great news, you can save some dough with this combo kit. Not only will you get a great drill and a great impact driver, this deal comes with all the perks of the above deals, too. It'll get you the tools, the battery charger, two batteries and a contractor bag.
Key specs
- Includes cordless drill and cordless impact driver
- Both tools are compact and lightweight
- Ergonomic handles are featured on both
- Includes cordless drill, impact driver, battery charger, 2 20V MAX batteries and a bag
DeWalt 20v MAX Cordless Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit w/ 14-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set - $160.99 (38% off)
One final step up for the drills/drivers, if you're in need of a 20v drill, an impact driver, a battery charger, two batteries, and a 14-piece titanium drill bill set with a contractor bag carrying case, then look no further than this deal.
Key specs
- Included impact driver delivers 1-handed loading and features a 1/4-inch chuck that works with 1-inch bit tips
- Included drill/driver delivers 300 unit watts out and features 2 speeds (0-450 & 1,500 rpm) for multiple applications
- Both the driver and the drill/driver are lightweight, compact and easily maneuverable
- Purchase includes two 1.5Ah batteries with a charger
- Purchase includes a 14-piece titanium drill bit set
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Jigsaw - $124.37 (48% off)
The jigsaw is the unsung hero of DIY work. While it's probably not the most beginner-friendly tool in the world, with a bit of care and planning it can become indispensable for projects in the garage or around the house. This one features a brushless motor, built-in LED, variable speed trigger, lever-action keyless blade changes, an integrated dust blower and more. Although this deal will save you over $100 on the price of the tool, it doesn't come with a battery or charger, so you'll have to pick those up separately, but they're both available for 50% off or more right now.
Key specs
- Brushless mower
- Compact size, easy to maneuver
- "All-metal, lever-action keyless blade change allows for quick and easy t-shank blade changes"
- 4-position orbital action
- Battery and charger NOT included
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Battery, 5 Ah, 2-Pack - $136.72 (47% off)
Need some extra batteries? Might as well grab a few at a discount. This 2-pack of XR Lithium Ion 20V MAX batteries is more than half-off today and they can be used with any tool in DeWalt's 20V MAX line of tools.
Key specs
- These premium XR lithium ion batteries provide "up to 60% more capacity than standard DEWALT 20V MAX battery pack"
- Built-in LED lights show current charge
- Weigh 1.4 lbs
- Compatible with all DeWalt 20V MAX tools
DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set - $26.93 (33% off)
What good is a drill without bits? Not very. These screw bits can make your life a whole lot easier when trying to quickly add or remove screws from a project. This set contains 40 pieces with a sturdy container that latches closed and it's 33% off right now.
Key specs
- 40 piece set
- Container features a clear lid
- "Patented bit-bar design of DEWALT bit set allows easy removal of bits and customizable placement"
- Can be latched while closed
- "CNC-machined bit tip for precise fit in screw heads for reducing cam-out"
- Features a magnetic screw lock sleeve
DeWalt Tough System Tool Cart, Holds Up To 160 lbs - $144.99 (8% off)
If you've got a bunch of DeWalt tool boxes sitting around, but no way to easily move them, this could end up being a life saver of a deal. This tool cart is specifically made for use with DeWalt Tough System cases (also on sale right now), holds up to 160 lbs, and is easily maneuverable thanks to its heavy-duty wheels.
Key specs
- Made for DeWalt Tough System cases
- Holds up to 160 lbs
- Adjustable, foldable brackets
- Includes a central locking mechanism
More top picks
- The top 5 early Amazon Prime Day deals from Thule
- Shop early Prime Day deals on the best dash cams from some of our favorite brands
- Early Amazon Prime Day deals on Bluetti portable power stations, under $200 at Amazon
- The Best Amazon Prime Day deals to save up to 50% on car accessories, tech, TVs and more
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue