The best July 4th deals at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's 4th of July sale is here, and you can save up to 50% off on gear and apparel for the whole family. There are big discounts on brands like Solo Stove, Nike, Under Armour, Coleman, Yeti, Igloo, and more. You can check out all of Dick's July 4th deals, or read on to see our favorite finds, including two Blackstone griddles, two ping pong tables, and a Solo Stove bonfire. These limited-time deals are valid online or in-store, while supplies last.
Stiga Onyx Table Tennis Table - $799.99 (20% off, save $200)
The Stiga Onyx table tennis table is designed for indoor use. It folds for easy storage and playback positions. Reviewers of this table have loved the sturdiness of this table and the ease with which they put it together.
Key specs
- Tournament-style independent roller chassis w/ heavy-duty 50 x 20mm steel aprons
- 25mm top with UV repeat roller coat finish and 50mm wielded H-style legs with integrated leg levers
- 10-minute assembly w/ 95% pre-assembled out-of-the-box
- Folds for compact storage
- Playback compatible
- 3-year warranty
Blackstone Iron Forged 36" Griddle with Hood - $449.98 (35% off, save $250.01)
This sleek grill has Blackstone's Omnivore Griddle Plate technology, which promises to evenly distribute heat to the cooking surface, and keep food protected even in high winds. The four burners can be controlled independently to create four distinct cooking zones. Reviewers commented on the grill's solid quality, durability, and positive cooking performance. One negative experience was cited from Dick's reviewers — they were missing parts in their shipment, and there was damage to the unit they received.
Key specs
- 36" grill
- Fuel type: Propane
- 4 independently controlled burners
- Equipped with an extendable side shelf, paper towel holder, and garbage bag holder
- Built-in tool hooks
- 4 swivel caster wheels
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Color + Stand Bundle - $279.98 (18% off, save $65.01)
Solo Stove fire pits are well known for their ease of use. Reviewers of this model also commented that it's easy to clean up.
Key specs
- Portable, smokeless, backyard firepit
- Stainless steel stand
- Comes in a variety of colors
- Can be used on grass or wood deck
- Removable base plate and ash pan
Prince Challenger Table Tennis Table - $399.99 (33% off, save $200)
Another solid ping pong table for sale at Dick's, this one from Prince. It's an indoor table that folds for more compact storage, playback, and easier transport. It includes a pro net and clip set and is lightweight. However, one reviewer recommends having extra help when assembling due to the size of the table.
Key specs
- Tabletop: 15mm
- Table Dimensions: 108" L x 60" W x 30" H
- Assembly time: 15 minutes or less
- Wheel diameter: 3" with locking casters
- For indoor use
- Table finish: matte grey with UV paint
Coleman RoadTrip X-Cursion Propane Grill - $149.98 (31% off, save $70.01)
Coleman and camping go together like camping and cookouts. Just one reason this Coleman Grill deal is so enticing. The Coleman RoadTrip X-Cursion is compact and ready to travel. Great for camping, tailgating, beach cookouts, or at home.
Key specs
- Fuel type: Propane
- Portable
- Push start ignition
- 2 burners
- 20,00 BTUs
- Griddle, full-size griddle, and stove grates sold separately
- Removable water pan catches grease for easy cleanup
More Great Fourth of July Deals at Dick's Sporting Goods
Big savings on New Balance golf shoes for men. Plus, great prices on DSG clothes, Nike sportswear, Yeti, and golf gear from Top Flite, TaylorMade, and Walter HagenDeals on Yeti tumblers, Chubbies swimwear, and more.
- Blackstone 22” On The Go Griddle with Hood - $169.98 (15% off)
- Quest Q64 10'x10' Slant Leg Canopy - $39.98 (33% off)
July 4th Deals for $100 or less at Dick's
July 4th Deals for $50 or less at Dick's
- Yeti 20 oz. Tumbler with MagSlider Lid - $28
- CGI Outdoor Comfort Pro Chair - $35
- Hydro Flask 40 oz. Wide Mouth Bottle - starting at $26.32
- Yeti 20 oz. Rambler Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid - starting at $30
- Chubbies Men's Classic 5.5" Swim Trunks - starting at $36.99
- Hydro Flask 64 oz. Wide Mouth Bottle - starting at $34.62
July 4th Deals for $25 or less at Dick's
- Nike Men's Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie - starting at $24.72
- Yeti 16 oz. Rambler Colster Tal Can Insulator - starting at $24
- Intex River Run 1-Person River Tube - $19.99
- DSG Rec Shorts - $9.98
- DSG Sport Fleece Shorts - $14.98
- DSG Mesh Rec Shorts - starts at $6.72
- Top Flite 2022 XL Distance Golf Balls - 15 Pack - $9.99
- TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls - $19.99
- Walter Hagen Men's Performance 11 Novelty Print Golf Polo - starting at $14.22
