The best Cyber Monday tire deals at Walmart

Save on Goodyear, Pirelli, Hankook, and more

Nov 27th 2023 at 10:30AM

Black Friday deals have become Cyber Monday deals, so it's still a great time to buy tires at a discount. We've gathered up all the best Walmart Cyber Monday tire deals for 2023.

Before you buy, be sure that you check that the tire size is compatible with your make and model vehicle. 

Michelin Defender 2 All Season P235/55R17 99H Passenger Tire Fits - $126 (save $87.99)

$126 at Walmart

Key Features

  • Backed by an 80,000 limited manufacturer tread life 
  • Tread pattern designed to improve wet and dry braking 

Hankook Dynapro ATM (RF10) All Terrain 275/55R20 113T Light Truck Tire - $213 (save $45.99)

$213 at Walmart

Key Features

  •  Designed for use on light trucks and SUVs
  • Several features help improve off-road performance 

Goodyear Eagle RS-A All Season 245/45R20 99V Passenger Tire - $162.43 (save $18.43)

$162.43 at Walmart

Key Features

  • Great for year-round use

Pirelli P Zero All Season Plus UHP All Season 225/45R18 95Y XL Passenger Tire - $165.83 (save $18.62)

$165.83 at Walmart


Key Features

  • 50,000 mile limited treadwear warranty
  • An all-season tire designed for driving enthusiasts

Continental ProContact TX All Season 225/60R18 100H Passenger Tire - $151.28 (save $27.09)

$151.28 at Walmart

Key Features

  • Backed by a 65,000 mile limited manufacturer tread life
  • Designed for all-weather traction with noise reduction technology

Hankook Ventus S1 Noble2 H452 All Season 255/40R20 101H XL Passenger Tire - $220 (save $52.99)

$220 at Walmart

Key Features

  • Designed for all-season use on passenger and sports cars 

Additional Cyber Monday tire deals to consider

