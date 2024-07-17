The best Amazon Prime Day deals on electric lawn tools — save up to 58% off on Greenworks, EGO, and Worx

Amazon Prime Day (July 16 and 17) is in full swing, and so is the summer season, so we've gathered a list of great electric lawn equipment deals from trusted brands like Greenworks, EGO, and Worx. In addition to these hot Prime Day deals on electric lawn tools be sure to check out our comprehensive list of Prime Day deals for your home and auto.
Greenworks 80V 21" Brushless Cordless (Self-Propelled) Lawn Mower - $398.99 (34% off)
The 80V 21" self-propelled mower is great for those looking for a no gas, no oil, no emissions solution for their summer lawn care routine. The 21" steel cutting deck is propelled by brushless mower. It uses 4.0 Ah rechargeable batteries (one is included along with a rapid charger). Other nice features of this e-mower include the LED headlight, the 4-in-1 system that allows you to select between mulch, bag, side discharge, and turbo leaf pickup, the EZ fold handlees that allow for vertical storage of the mower, and the position height adjustment for the best cut.
Key Specs
- Power source: battery powered
- Cutting width: 21 inches
- Item weight: 74 pounds
- Cuts up to 1/2 acre on a single charge
- 33 minute run time with 4.0 Ah battery
- 40 minute recharge time
Greenworks 40V Cordless String Trimmer + Leaf Blower Combo Kit - $126.34 (34% off)
Get two great tools at one great low price with this Prime Day deal. The cordless string trimmer and leaf blower combo kit comes with a 2.0Ah battery and charger to help you put those finishing touches on your summer lawn care maintenance. The trimmer has a 12" cutting path and uses a .065" line and auto feed head for quick advancement when you need it. The blower has a variable speed trigger with cruise control for continued/controlled airflow when you need it.
Key Specs
- 390 CFM air flow
- 110 mph air speed
- 45 minutes of runtime with 2.0Ah batter
EGO LM2112 21-Inch 56-Volt Cordless Push Lawn Mower with Upgraded Brushless Motor - $343.99 (20% off)
This EGO cordless push mower features an upgraded brushless mower. The Prime Day deal comes with one 4.0Ah battery and charger delivering 6 ft-lbs of cutting torque and 35 minutes of run time on a full charge.
Key Specs
- 56V 4.0Ah lithium battery
- 7-position cutting height adjustments
- 3-in-1 cutting functions (mulch, bagging, side discharge)
- 21" cutting deck
- Push-button start
Worx GT Revolution 20V 12" String Trimmer Grass Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower - $89.89 (25% off)
The Worx 3-in-1 trimmer/edger/mini-mower is a great option for people who have smaller yards and smaller storage space for tools. This Amazon Prime Day deal comes with the GT Revolution 3-in-1 Trimmer tool, one 20V battery, one 20V battery charger, support wheels, 3 trimmer spools, and a spool holder.
Key Specs
- 7 handle adjustments
- 6 rotating head settings
- Twin rubberized support wheels
- Easy to convert between tools
Worx String Trimmer Cordless GT3.0 20V PowerShare 12" Edger & Weed Trimmer - $85.78 (39% off)
The Worx GT3.0 20V PowerShare 12" edger and weed trimmer can easily convert from a string trimmer to an edger lawn tool in just a few seconds. The grass trimmer uses a push-button spool system for instant line feeding. The head tilts 90 so you can use it on sloped terrain. Comes with 2 20V batteries that are compatible with other tools in the Worx PowerShare lineup.
Key Specs
- Rubberized wheels to support and guide the edger
- Adjustable spacer guard to protect other plants
- Machine Weight: 5.3 pounds
EGO Power+ 56-Volt Lith-ion Cordless Electric 15 in. Powerload String Trimmer - $179.98 (58% off)
The EGO Power+ cordless string trimmer uses EGO's 56-volt Lithium-ion batteries and features a carbon fiber shaft helping make it a powerful and lightweight option. At 58% off it's a great Prime Day deal but this is a tool-only deal and not a bundle so no batteries are included.
Key Specs
- Power Source: Cordless electric
- Item Weight: 12 pounds
- Cutting Width: 15 inches
- Assembly required
