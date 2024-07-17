The best Amazon Prime Day deals on electric lawn tools — save up to 58% off on Greenworks, EGO, and Worx

Amazon Prime Day (July 16 and 17) is in full swing, and so is the summer season, so we've gathered a list of great electric lawn equipment deals from trusted brands like Greenworks, EGO, and Worx. In addition to these hot Prime Day deals on electric lawn tools be sure to check out our comprehensive list of Prime Day deals for your home and auto.

The 80V 21" self-propelled mower is great for those looking for a no gas, no oil, no emissions solution for their summer lawn care routine. The 21" steel cutting deck is propelled by brushless mower. It uses 4.0 Ah rechargeable batteries (one is included along with a rapid charger). Other nice features of this e-mower include the LED headlight, the 4-in-1 system that allows you to select between mulch, bag, side discharge, and turbo leaf pickup, the EZ fold handlees that allow for vertical storage of the mower, and the position height adjustment for the best cut.

Key Specs

Power source: battery powered

battery powered Cutting width: 21 inches

21 inches Item weight: 74 pounds

74 pounds Cuts up to 1/2 acre on a single charge

33 minute run time with 4.0 Ah battery

40 minute recharge time

Get two great tools at one great low price with this Prime Day deal. The cordless string trimmer and leaf blower combo kit comes with a 2.0Ah battery and charger to help you put those finishing touches on your summer lawn care maintenance. The trimmer has a 12" cutting path and uses a .065" line and auto feed head for quick advancement when you need it. The blower has a variable speed trigger with cruise control for continued/controlled airflow when you need it.

Key Specs

390 CFM air flow

110 mph air speed

45 minutes of runtime with 2.0Ah batter

This EGO cordless push mower features an upgraded brushless mower. The Prime Day deal comes with one 4.0Ah battery and charger delivering 6 ft-lbs of cutting torque and 35 minutes of run time on a full charge.

Key Specs

56V 4.0Ah lithium battery

7-position cutting height adjustments

3-in-1 cutting functions (mulch, bagging, side discharge)

21" cutting deck

Push-button start

The Worx 3-in-1 trimmer/edger/mini-mower is a great option for people who have smaller yards and smaller storage space for tools. This Amazon Prime Day deal comes with the GT Revolution 3-in-1 Trimmer tool, one 20V battery, one 20V battery charger, support wheels, 3 trimmer spools, and a spool holder.

Key Specs

7 handle adjustments

6 rotating head settings

Twin rubberized support wheels

Easy to convert between tools

The Worx GT3.0 20V PowerShare 12" edger and weed trimmer can easily convert from a string trimmer to an edger lawn tool in just a few seconds. The grass trimmer uses a push-button spool system for instant line feeding. The head tilts 90 so you can use it on sloped terrain. Comes with 2 20V batteries that are compatible with other tools in the Worx PowerShare lineup.

Key Specs

Rubberized wheels to support and guide the edger

Adjustable spacer guard to protect other plants

Machine Weight: 5.3 pounds

The EGO Power+ cordless string trimmer uses EGO's 56-volt Lithium-ion batteries and features a carbon fiber shaft helping make it a powerful and lightweight option. At 58% off it's a great Prime Day deal but this is a tool-only deal and not a bundle so no batteries are included.

Key Specs

Power Source: Cordless electric

Cordless electric Item Weight: 12 pounds

12 pounds Cutting Width: 15 inches

15 inches Assembly required



More Top Picks

