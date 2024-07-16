The best Amazon Prime Day deals on car seats - save up to 35% off on Graco, Diono, and Safety 1st

Parents and guardians of little children have a lot to worry about and choosing the right car seat is no exception. Between all of the brands to vet and the different types of seats to choose from picking a car seat can be a daunting task. To help take some of the guesswork out of one area, the pricing, we've gathered a list of the best car seat deals for Amazon Prime Day. There are Prime Day deals on infant car seats and convertible car seats from trusted brands like Graco, Diono, Safety 1st, and more.

Amazon's two-day mega sale is a great time to buy a car seat and find deals on more items for you and your family. Check out Amazon Prime Day 2024 early deals: Save up to 50% on car accessories, tech, TVs and more for even more opportunities to save.

Best Prime Day Deals on Infant Car Seats

Infant car seats are designed for, that's right, infants. Your child will eventually outgrow them requiring you to buy a new car seat or booster but they come with a variety of features that make them the right choice for many people. Infant car seats are generally designed to support babies from 4 pounds up to about 35 pounds. They are typically smaller and more compact than convertible car seats, making them a potentially good choice for families that want something more portable, a car seat that they can take in and out of the car with greater ease than a larger car seat. Make sure that you check the size limits, as different brands and models could have different size limits. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day infant car seat deals.

The Graco SnugRide 35 Lite LX Infant Car Seat has a 4-point adjustable base with a level indicator that makes installation accurate and keeps your baby comfortable. The 5-point adjustable harness will make sure your child is secure in the seat. This car seat is compatible with Graco strollers.

Key Specs

Product Dimensions: 25.5" x 17.2" x 21.25"

25.5" x 17.2" x 21.25" Minimum weight recommendation: 4 pounds

4 pounds Max weight recommendation: 35 pounds

35 pounds Max height recommendation: 32 inches

32 inches Material composition: polyester

polyester Orientation: rear facing

rear facing Harness type: 5-point

5-point Item weight: 11.49 pounds

Safety 1st Smooth Ride Travel System Stroller and Car Seat OnBoard 35 LT combo gets you two essential travel items for the price of one. The car seat is lightweight and comes with extra head and body inserts for newborn support. The stroller comes with a parent tray and cupholders, a child tray with cupholders, an extra large storage basket, and more.

Key Specs

Product Dimensions: 19.7" x 17.7" x 31.5"

19.7" x 17.7" x 31.5" Minimum weight recommendation: 4 pounds

4 pounds Max weight recommendation: 35 pounds

35 pounds Max height recommendation: 32 inches

32 inches Harness type: 5-point

5-point Car seat weight: 5.94 pounds

Best Prime Day Deals on Convertible Car Seats

Convertible car seats are designed to adapt to growing children. There are all-in-one or multi-in-one options, which are a good fit for people looking to buy just one car seat that will last many years. Convertible car seats can work as rear-facing seats for newborns and infants, and as front-facing seats for toddlers. Some of them can also be used as booster seats for bigger kids - with certain limitations based on the size of the child. Some potential downsides to convertible car seats to consider while shopping are, that they are generally larger and more cumbersome than infant car seats. Their size can limit their portability. But different families have different car seat needs, so if a convertible car seat is right for you, here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

This Graco car seat will grow with your child as they move from needing a rear-facing car seat to a forward-facing harness to a highback booster seat. It features a 10-position headrest and a 6-position recline for comfier rides and easier installation.

Key Specs

Product Dimensions: 19" x 20" x 23.25"

19" x 20" x 23.25" Minimum weight recommendation: 5 pounds

5 pounds Max weight recommendation: 100 pounds

100 pounds Max height recommendation: 57 inches

57 inches Material composition: polyester

polyester Orientation: rear facing, forward facing

rear facing, forward facing Harness type: 5-point

5-point Item weight: 18.45 pounds

Designed to grow with your child. This car seat from Graco transforms from a rear-facing harness (5 to 40 lbs) to a forward-facing harness (22 to 65 lbs) to a backless booster seat (40 to 100 lbs). Dimensions are 21.5" D x 19.5" W x 23.5" H and the seat weighs 19 lbs.

Key Specs

Product Dimensions: 20" x 21.5" x 24"

20" x 21.5" x 24" Minimum weight recommendation: 5 pounds

5 pounds Max weight recommendation: 110 pounds

110 pounds Max height recommendation: 57 inches

57 inches Material composition: polyester

polyester Orientation: rear facing, forward facing

rear facing, forward facing Harness type: 5-point

5-point Item weight: 22.5 pounds

This Safety 1st convertible car seat works as a rear and front-facing car seat and as a booster seat. The rear-facing limit is from 5 to 40 pounds, front-facing limit of 22 to 65 pounds and acts as a belt-positioning booster seat from 40 pounds to 100 pounds. The QuickFit harness allows you to adjust the harness easily without the need to re-thread or re-install it. It currently has a good 4.6- out of 5-star rating from over 32,000 user ratings. The only recurring negative that we could find in the user reviews was that attaching this car seat was not "easy."

Key Specs

Product Dimensions: 19.25" x 31.75" x 28.75"

19.25" x 31.75" x 28.75" Minimum weight recommendation: 5 pounds

5 pounds Max weight recommendation: 100 pounds (belt-positioning booster)

100 pounds (belt-positioning booster) Max height recommendation: 43 inches

43 inches Material composition: polyester, plastic, foam

polyester, plastic, foam Orientation: rear facing, forward facing

rear facing, forward facing Harness type: 5-point

5-point Item weight: 17.6 pounds

The Diono Radian 3-in-1 convertible car seat is foldable and can be carried as a backup. The car seat is built with a three-across slim-fit convertible design that makes it easier to fit three passengers in the back seat. The inside of this car seat is made with a high-quality reinforced steel core. User reviews site this seats comfort, quality, and appearance among its list of pros.

Key Specs

Product Dimensions: 16.1" x 16.9" x 28.4"

16.1" x 16.9" x 28.4" Minimum weight recommendation: 5 pounds

5 pounds Max weight recommendation: 120 pounds

120 pounds Max height recommendation: 57 inches

57 inches Material composition: alloy steel, polypropylene, plastic, polyester

alloy steel, polypropylene, plastic, polyester Orientation: convertible

convertible Harness type: 5-point

5-point Item weight: 23 pounds

Key Specs

Product Dimensions: 21.5" x 19.5" x 23.5"

Minimum weight recommendation : 4 pounds

Max weight recommendation: 79 pounds

Max height recommendation: 49 inches

Material composition: alloy steel

Orientation: rear and forward facing

Harness type: 5-point

Item weight: 19 pounds

More Top Picks

