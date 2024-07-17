The Best Amazon Prime Day deals on car accessories, dash cams, tools and more to add to your cart today

Amazon Prime Day 2024 day 1 is in the books and it's now officially time for the second half of the illustrious deal event to begin! Day 2 will offer just as many great discounts as day 1 and Autoblog will be curating all the best deals we can find on things like generators, TVs, home and garden supplies, grills, tech, automotive accessories (of course), and much more. To see all of our Prime Day coverage in one place, head to our Amazon Prime Day 2024 landing page and continue to check back in throughout the event, but if you're just looking for a general smattering of some of our favorite deals, we've gathered a ton of our favorites below.

If you've somehow avoided the Prime Day hustle and bustle in years past and you're wondering what all the fuss is about, it might be helpful to think about it as a sort of summer Black Friday alternative. During both days of the event you’ll find all kinds of huge deals in nearly any product category you could imagine. As you might expect for a "Prime" Day, the sale does cater to Amazon Prime members first and foremost, but don’t worry if you don’t have a Prime membership, there are always all kinds of great deals to be had around this event for members and non-members alike. If you do want to give a Prime membership a try, though, you can actually sign up for a 30-day free trial right here. It comes with tons of perks beyond just access to Prime Day deals.

The Best Prime Day Deals

Prime Day TV deals

One of the hottest categories for any Amazon sale is, of course, TVs. You can get a great TV nowadays for relatively cheap and although there will almost certainly be huge deals during the actual event, there are some pretty stellar TV deals already available right now!

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - $229.99 (38% off) This Fire TV features Alexa voice control via the remote control, 4 HDMI inputs and a 4K Ultra HD picture. It's a 43-inch screen which is a great size for a small to medium living area and it even "supports Dolby Audio on compatible soundbars, surround sound speakers, and other audio devices."



Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - $279.99 (38% off) This TV is a lot like the one above in that it features Alexa voice control, has 4 HDMI inputs, and supports 4K Ultra HD, but it's just slightly bigger with a 50-inch screen size. If you're looking for a larger screen with a built-in Fire TV capability, this one is worth a look.



VIZIO 24-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV - $138 (14% off) This Vizio has a 24-inch screen, so it's a bit on the smaller size, but the price is tough to beat. It has a 1080p HD picture, SmartCast, built-in Chromecast, Apple Airplay and Alexa capability. It also has a V-Gaming Engine to automatically optimize your picture for gaming.



Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD - $659.99 (18% off) This Amazon Fire TV is the biggest of the bunch with a pretty giant 65-inch screen. Like the other Fire TVs on this list it has a 4K Ultra HD picture, advanced HDR, adaptive brightness, and it's compatible with Alexa. If you're looking for a monster screen with built-in Fire Stick capability, you've found it.



INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $209.99 (30% off) This Insignia is a great bang for your buck providing a 50-inch screen for under $200. It provides a 4K Ultra HD picture, DTS studio sound, a 60 Hz refresh rate and comes with an Alexa voice remote you can speak to.



Prime Day Tech Deals

Aside from automotive accessory deals, tech deals are some of our favorites here at Autoblog. Right now you can find early discounts on headphones, Roombas, Ring cams and even more!

Apple iPad (10th Generation) - $299.99 (14% off) Much like the AirPods above, the iPad is just simply an all-around great tablet choice for most people. If you're not sure what kind of tablet you should get, you just can't go wrong with an iPad. This particular generation features Apple's A14 chip, a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64 GB storage, Touch ID and more.



Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) - $79.98 (43% off) If you've ever been curious about outfitting your home with indoor security cams, this deal is worth a look. This 2nd Gen Rin cam features 1080p HD video, color night vision, easy installation, and works with Alexa. If you've got pets or children you want to keep an eye on, this could be a great resource for you.



iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop - $399 (27% off) Let's face it, nobody likes vacuuming. Why not let a robot do it for you? This one features smart mapping, it's Alexa-compatible, and it even automatically empties itself.



Mini HD projector for iPhone w/ tripod and carrying bag - $69.97 (40% off) Watching videos on your iPhone is cool, but watching videos from your iPhone via HD projection is even cooler. This little projector is lightweight, outputs 1080p HD video and supports iOS/Android/Windows.



Ring Video Doorbell - $49.99 (50% off w/ Prime) If you don't need security cams inside the house, but you're curious about getting one outside, then why not consider a Ring doorbell? This one features 1080p HD video, motion detection and night vision.



Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds - From $69 (47% off) AirPods are still undisputedly the coolest ear buds around. These aren't the newest generation available, but they do come with a lightning charge case, feature a one-tap setup and promote a 24 hour battery life (with the case). If you're looking for "the standard," these are a good deal.



Prime Day Tool Deals

Often, around big Prime events, one of the most sought-after deal categories is the power tool category. It makes sense; tools are expensive and if you know you can get that new drill or jigsaw at a discount, why buy it at full price? Luckily, there are tons of incredible tool deals available at Amazon right now. If you're like to see our full list of the best power tool deals available at Prime Day, you can do so right here, but otherwise check out this small selection of some of our favorites just below.

DeWalt 20V MAX XR Jig Saw - $123.80 (48% off) The jigsaw is the unsung hero of DIY work. While it's probably not the most beginner-friendly tool in the world, with a bit of care and planning it can become indispensable for projects in the garage or around the house. This one features a brushless motor, built-in LED, variable speed trigger, lever-action keyless blade changes, an integrated dust blower and more.



Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, two 1.5 Ah Batteries and Charger - $111.73 (17% off) Want to get started in your DIY journey in the most hassle-free way possible? A combo kit might be for you! This one includes a drill and an impact driver, 2 recargable batteries, a charger for the batteries and a carrying bag. For anyone who needs a drill and impact driver but just wants to keep things simple, this is probably the deal you should go for.



DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit - $99 (45% off) A good drill is essential to any tool set. This one is a great choice thanks to its lightweight design and multiple speed settings. Not only will you get the drill, a battery charger and a contractor bag with your purchase, you'll also get two 20V MAX batteries, which can be used with any of your 20V MAX tools.



DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Impact Driver Kit - $98.99 (41% off) If you've already got a good drill (or 3) and are looking for a good impact driver instead, this is the deal you're looking for. It's nearly identical to the one above, but instead of a drill, it gets you a 20V MAX brushless impact driver with a 1/4-inch hex chuck, 1,500 in-lbs of torque and a built-in LED light to boot. This bundle includes a battery charger, one 20V MAX battery and a contractor bag.



DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger - $139 (42% off) If you've got uses for both a drill and an impact driver then great news, you can save some dough with this combo kit. Not only will you get a great drill and a great impact driver, this deal comes with all the perks of the above deals, too. It'll get you the tools, the battery charger, two batteries and a contractor bag.



DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set - $26.93 (33% off) What good is a drill without bits? Not very. These screw bits can make your life a whole lot easier when trying to quickly add or remove screws from a project. This set contains 40 pieces with a sturdy container that latches closed and it's 33% off right now.



Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Combo Kit - Drill / Hackzall/ Hex Impact Driver/ M18 Led Work Light - $349 (30% off) This Milwaukee M18 combo kit includes everything you could ever want for a bit of a power tool starter pack. Not only does it get you a brushed drill driver, 1/4-inch impact driver and a hackzall reciprocating saw to get you started, but you'll also get an LED worklight, one M18 CP battery, one M18 XC battery, a multi-voltage charger and a contractor bag to carry it all in. Keep in mind, although it comes with 2 different batteries, according to Milwaukee, "all M18 batteries fit M18 tools."



Milwaukee 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4'' Hex Impact Driver (Bare Tool) - $102.99 (36% off) If you're just in the market for an impact driver, this is the deal for you. This 18V impact driver is part of Milwaukee's M18 Fuel line, the company's top-of-the-line sub-brand, which just like the regular old M18 line will run on any M18 battery from Milkwaukee. The big benefit here is that it features a brushless motor, which should provide better trigger control, lots of power, lots of runtime and more durability. Keep in mind that this tool doesn't come with any batteries, so you'll have to buy those (and a charger, if you need one) separately.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel D-Handle Jig Saw (Bare Tool) - $143.80 (42% off) Another tool from the M18 Fuel line, this jig saw is an even better deal at nearly half-off. "The Powerstate Brushless Motor helps increase SPM and the power to cut hard materials, including hardwoods and metals." Keep in mind that like the deal above, while this tool will work with any Milwaukee M18 battery, it doesn't come with one, so you'll need to purchase that separately.



Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-1/2" Circular Saw - $99 (52% off) This Makita circular saw provides up to 3,700 RPM that makes quick work of wood. It has a maximum bevel cutting capacity of 50 degrees, weighs just 7.3 lbs (with battery) and has a 6 1/2 inch blade. Keep in mind, this tool does not come with a battery, you'll have to get one of those separately.



Prime Day Lawn & Garden Deals

Now that the weather is warm and habitable again, most of us are probably spending a lot more time outside. Having a solid setup of outdoor accessories like the ones below can make that experience a lot more enjoyable.

Homall 7 Pieces Patio Dining Set Outdoor Furniture with 6 Stackable - $269.99 (w/ $30 off digital coupon) A good patio dining set can elevate any backyard into everyone's favorite gathering place. This one from Homall features 6 stackable chairs and 1 large table, made of powder-coated steel. The table surface is made of faux wood plastic that's water proof, making cleanup easy.



BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC180 - $549 (45% off w/ Prime) This is more of just a general "outdoor" type of deal, but it's a great one. If you've ever wanted a generator for either backup power or to bring with you on outdoor excursion, this deal could save you nearly half off. The portable power station is 1,800W, powers a mini fridge for 16 hours, features multiple outlets, and charges from 0%-80% in 45 minutes.



Betta SE Solar Powered Automatic Robotic Pool Skimmer - $303.90 (45% off w/ Prime) If you've got a pool, this could save you a bundle of money as well as time. No one loves cleaning their pool, so why not get a robot to do it for you? This robotic pool skimmer provides 30 hours of continuous cleaning, and it's solar powered. It removes animal hair, dead insects and more.



Galvanized Raised Garden Beds for Vegetables - $74.99 (25% off w/ Prime) Raised garden beds are a great way to start a garden and keep things organized. This 2-pack comes with two 8 x 4 x 1 ft beds that are stable and complete with an anti-rust coating. If you're looking to dip your toe into gardening and you don't want to dedicate a large piece of your yard to the project, something like this is a great choice.



EGO Power+ ST1502SA 15-Inch 56-Volt Cordless String Trimmer - $143.99 (28% off w/ Prime) This deal is pretty straightforward. If you need a string trimmer to tidy up your yard on lawn day, why not save some money on gas and get an electric one? This choice from EGO has a brushless motor, rapid reload, a dual twist line and variable speed.



Prime Day Grill & Griddle Deals

If you're looking for an affordable way to get grillin' this year, then these early Prime Day grill and griddle deals could be just what you've been looking for.

Blackstone Tabletop Griddle - $149.99 (25% off) This tabletop griddle is a great way to cook either indoors or outdoors. It small enough to bring along on camping trips but powerful enough for burgers, pancakes and more. It has “H” style burners for even heat distribution/cooking and features a rolled steel cooking surface. A propane tank is needed, but not included.



Cuisinart 14" x 14" x 15" Portable Charcoal Grill (Red) - $25.15 (43% off)

This grill is about as traditional as it gets. It's a classic charcoal grill which features a dual venting system, 3 secure lid locks and enamel-coated firebox and ash catcher. If you just want an affordable, faithful grilling solution, this should be what you look at.



Romanticist 26pcs Grilling Accessories Kit - $29.63 (47% off w/ Prime) This grill kit is packed full of any accessories you'd need for a great gilling experience. It includes 1 multi-task spatula, 1 fork, 1 knife, 1 tongs, 1 basting brush, 1 grill mitts, 1 meat injector, 1 instant thermometer, 1 waiter’s corkscrew, 1 grill brush with scraper, 1 extra brush head, 2 shakers for salt and pepper, 4 BBQ skewers, 8 corn holders, and 1 durable zipper bag.



Prime Day Dash Cam Deals

A dash cam can be an absolute lifesaver for when things don't always go exactly according to plan on the road. Luckily, thanks to these early deals, you can grab one at a discount.

CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam - $39.99 (60% off) The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p HD front camera and a waterproof back camera for video recording. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. The biggest ding against this cam that we can see is that it unfortunately can only handle a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. After 27,000 Amazon reviews it's sitting at a cumulative score of 4.1 out of 5 stars. This reviewer was looking for a "simple" cam that would "just work," and they seem to have found exactly that in the Chortau. Click here to see their footage taken with the cam.



Rove R2 4K Dash Cam - $99.99 (17% off) The Rove 4K dash cam records videos in, you guessed it, 4K resolution. It has features like Super Night Vision technology, built-in WiFi functionality allowing you to instantly manage your recordings on your smart phone, built-in GPS to record your location and speed, parking mode, motion detection, a 150° wide-angle lens, G-sensor tech, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse video, slow-mo video, and it can handle up to a 512GB micro SD card for storage. One reviewer shared some of his own footage shot with the camera right here. After 35,000 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at an impressive score of 4.3 out of 5 stars.



REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam - $129.98 (35% off w/ Prime) The REDTIGER dual dash cam has basically all of the features you could want out of a cam system like this at a great price. It can capture 4K video recordings from its front cam and 1080p video from the rear cam, both in daylight conditions and at night. The system has built-in WiFi which is always a helpful feature since it allows you to easily connect the cam to your phone to be able to save or edit videos right on your mobile device. Like many others, this camera system has 24-hour parking monitoring, collision-detection, and loop recording, all great features to look for. One reviewer shared a video of the cam's "clear and sharp" picture right here. Last but not least, the brand offers a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support.



DKK Mini Dash Cam - $44.96 (36% off w/ Prime) The DDK dash cam provides a 1080P HD picture from the front and a 720P picture from the rear. Like many other cameras, it has a built-in G-sensor for automatically recording and saving a video when it feels an impact to your vehicle. It features loop recording, automatic light adjustment, parking monitoring, WDR functionality, motion detection and more. It even comes with a crowbar and cable clips for installation and includes a lifetime warranty with your purchase.



iZEEKER Dash Cam for Cars - $29.99 This iZeeker dash cam is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals in car video. For just under $26 you get a dash cam that records in 1080P full HD with a 170° wide angle lens. Like most other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card and features loop recording, automatic start and stop and it also employs a G-sensor for crash detection. There's even a parking monitoring feature. iZeeker will provide a 2-year warranty with your purchase. Check out an image from the cam right here.



Prime Day Generator Deals

Having a good generator around can be a total game-changer for camping trips, tailgate parties and emergencies. Whether you just need a little extra power for your electronics or an emergency backup for your household appliances, a whole-house or portable generator is the way to go.

Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment 12500 Peak Watt Tri-Fuel Home Backup Portable Generator - $1,199 (11% off) Westinghouse is one of the biggest names in generators so any time you can snag one at a discount, it's worth consideration. This one runs on gasoline, propane or natural gas and has a 50-amp outlet for whole-home power. Keep in mind though, at just over 108 lbs, this generator isn't very portable.



Champion Power Equipment 2500-Watt Ultralight Portable Inverter Generator - $499 (19% off) Champion is another extremely well known brand in the space and always worth looking into. This one has built-in "quiet technology," "2500 starting watts, 1850 running watts and up to 11.5 hours run time."



EF Ecoflow Portable Power Station Delta 2 - $479 (52% off w/ Prime) This power station charges from 0 - 100% in just 80 minutes, powers appliances up to 1800W and has 15 built-in outlets. You'll have to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal, but it's a great one, so if you're looking to pick up a power station with a lot of option, it's worth consideration.



Prime Day OBD2 Scanner Deals

Have you ever wondered what that check engine light you've been ignoring on your dashboard actually means? An OBD2 scanner can diagnose it and let you know if it's a dire issue that needs to be addressed by a mechanic immediately, or something that you might be able to take care of on your own.

BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Scan Tool - $84.95 (29% off w/ Prime) The BlueDriver diagnostic tool is a Bluetooth OBD2 scanner that connects to your phone or tablet. It allows you to view live data of your vehicle in real time via a user-friendly app, with a customizable view that features various displays and colors. You can even export live data straight from the app. Unlike some OBD2 scanning devices, the BlueDriver doesn't just show you your trouble codes, it also provides a list of possible causes and reported fixes. This scanner is completely cordless and provides users with regular free updates; no subscription costs to worry about. BlueDriver also offers 24/7 tech support for its users.



FOXWELL NT 310 Diagnostic OBD2 Scanner - $55.99 (38% off w/ Prime) The Foxwell OBD2 scanner lets you read error codes, locate bad O2 sensors, access emissions information, turn off your check engine light, and see live data for most worldwide cars equipped with OBD2. Like most scanners, no battery is required as the device draws power from the vehicle. Unlike many scanners, though, this one features a 2.8" color screen and comes with free lifetime updates. It even ships with a screen protector.



Autel AutoLink AL319 OBD2 Scanner - $27.99 (30% off w/ Prime) Autel's take on the OBD2 scanner is an affordable "plug and play" solution that promises users an easy-to-use interface, even if you're not overly familiar with car repair. The AutoLink tool supports reading codes, displaying live data, freeze frames and more. It's compatible with seven languages and works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles. The code reader "features a patented one-click I/M readiness key," a color display, an LED indicator and even a built-in speaker. Autel also includes a 12-month warranty and lifetime free updates for the AutoLink tool.



Prime Day Portable Car Jump Starter Deals

If you've ever found yourself stuck with a dead car battery, you know just how defeated it can make you feel. With the help of a portable jump starter, though, you can take some power back into your own hands (literally) and never worry about a dead battery again! Thanks to these deals, you can snag one at a super affordable price.

AVAPOW 1500A Peak Car Jump Starter - $39.59 (21% off w/ Prime) This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 7.0-liter gas or 5.5-liter diesel engines. It also promises to work in fairly extreme temperatures, claiming to be able to jump vehicles in -4°F all the way up to 140°F. It features reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. If you need to charge a USB device or two, don’t worry, it has built-in USB 3.0 and USB-C outputs. Like some portable car battery jumpers, it also features a built-in emergency flashlight with an SOS mode, and this one also comes with a bonus USB charging cable.



AVAPOW 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter - $67.49 (25% off w/ Prime) This entry into the Avapow jump starter line starts up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines. It's rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather and features eight safety protection systems. Not only will this unit jump your car, like many others it also acts as a portable power pack featuring a built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices. It also features multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode. Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase.



Prime Day Portable Air Compressor Deals

Everyone knows that it's extremely important to keep your tires properly inflated, but for some reason, many of us tend to ignore this essential part of car maintenance. With a portable air compressor, you'll have no excuse to put it off any longer. These things make topping off your tires an absolute breeze, and right now you can get one at a discount.

Teromas Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $29.58 (35% off w/ Prime) The Teromas tire inflator is a great option thanks to its ability to plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter plug or a 110/120-volt wall outlet. It can inflate a P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in under 4 minutes. The auto-off function automatically turns off the pump once it reaches your desired preset pressure value and this compressor, like many, has a digital display that conveniently shows your tire's current pressure and a built-in LED flashlight. It comes with three additional adapters and can be used with cars, motorcycles, bikes, air mattresses, balls and more.



AVID POWER Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $56.09 (38% off w/ Prime) This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatables and more. Unlike many portable tire inflators, this one actually has the option to run on a rechargeable battery pack, so you won't have to worry about keeping a cord plugged into your car when filling up your tires. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, though, don't worry! It also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in, if you need to.



Airmoto Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $79 (11% off) This Airmoto option has a more modern design, making it the sleekest, most portable option of the bunch. In fact, this one is so compact that it can fit in your glove box! It inflates up to 120 PSI, has an automatic shut off, and can gauge and fill using pressure units other than PSI as well, such as kPa, BAR and KG/CM. It's powered by a 2,000 mAh rechargeable battery which takes about 2-3 hours to fully charge, but once it's charged up it'll get you 40 minutes of continuous use. It also includes adapters for things like basketballs and bike tires, but keep in mind that this air compressor isn't meant for large volume objects like air mattresses, etc.



Prime Day Radar Detector Deals

Naturally, we always encourage everyone to obey the rules of the road, but we also understand that we all make mistakes. A radar detector like the one below can help turn a mistake from a costly ticket into a "no harm, no foul" situation.

Uniden DFR1 Long Ranger Laser and Radar Detection - From $53.95 (10% off) This radar detector has long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection and 3 modes (Highway, City, and City 1). You'll get a suction cup and window mount with your purchase.



When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is officially taking place on July 16th and 17th. Even if you're not an Amazon shopper, you can probably expect most of your favorite retailers like REI, Walmart and more to feature competing sales around this time period as well, all of which we'll be covering here at Autoblog.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's biggest and best sale event of the year. Recently, Amazon has been shifting the official language more toward "Amazon Prime Day event," but it will always just be Prime Day in our hearts. The event primarily focuses on special deals just for Amazon Prime members and is often one of the best times of the year to save on all kinds of tech, appliance, car gear, gadgets and more.

How to prep for Amazon Prime Day?

Putting in a little bit of prep for Prime Day is recommended, since once the event finally arrives, it can be overwhelming. Have a good idea of what you want to buy well ahead of time (Amazon's Wish List feature is great for this) to help stay focused. Also, keeping a price tracker tool in your bookmarks bar can be helpful as well. CamelCamelCamel is a great one as it can quickly and easily monitor price changes for any product on Amazon all year 'round and even alert you when a desired item gets discounted. And of course, make sure you bookmark Autoblog so we can do all the hard work for you to keep you up on all the latest deals.

More top picks

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.