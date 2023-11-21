The 2023 Holiday Gift Guide from Autoblog is here - Top gifts selected by our staff

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With Black Friday and the holidays around the corner, Autoblog has come together to create our holiday gift guide for the year. If you're looking for some solid Christmas gift ideas for a loved one (even if that loved one is yourself), we've got some great ones for you to consider, hand-picked by the Autoblog staff.

$189 at REI

"The Patagonia nano puffer vest is a versatile add to any wardrobe. I have one in black, but it comes in a range of funky colors and earth tones. It basically goes with anything, from business casual to sweatpants. I've worn mine by itself when running to and from the car in winter, or as outerwear in spring and fall. It's super packable, so it's great even for those chilly late summer nights in the Midwest. Philosophically, Patagonia is a brand a lot of people can get behind -- or just buy the vest because it's comfortable and warm. Yes, the vest is a bit of a cliche for a WFH Dad, but hey, it gets a lot of jobs done and it's way more stylish than the 20-year-old baseball jackets I used to rock for school pickup."

$19.99 at Amazon

"Going to the gym and working out has always been an important part of my weekly routine and a pair of headphones always accompanies me when I’m sweating it out. The only problem with that is that I don't want to spend over $50 on a pair of headphones that I know will get ruined by how I use them. I stumbled onto these JLab Go Air Sport ear buds by accident and found them to be very reasonably priced at $30. The wireless headphones include a secure ear hook sport design, a clear calling feature, 8+ hours of playtime for each earbud and most importantly, they're sweat-proof. The charging case can provide 24 additional hours of playtime, bringing the total up to 32 hours on a single charge. The integrated cable for hassle-free charging makes it easy to always keep your headphones ready for any occasion. I have experienced some minor issues with the headphones, though. Sometimes they do cut out due to connection and sometimes they slip out of your ear canal when you’re really working up a sweat, but with the $30 price tag (even better when they're on sale) and over 10,000 reviews with a 4.1 out of 5 star score on Amazon, I see no problem buying something that can take a beating at the gym and is easily replaceable when it breaks."

$59.06 at Amazon

"In this day and age, there are a ton of people working from home or spending the majority of their time sitting behind a desk. Those long hours can take a toll on the body causing aches and pains in the neck, back, and shoulders. This cordless neck and back massager can help with that. It gives you a deep tissue massage thanks to the integrated rotating massage balls that rotate clockwise and counterclockwise to untangle those knots. The cordless convenience allows you to charge the massager in advance and lets you move freely around the house, office, or park. It includes built-in heat nodes to relax your muscles for a stress-free feeling. The Etekcity cordless massager can be used on the neck and shoulders, lower back, legs, and arms. It is currently priced at $64.99 with nearly 4,000 reviews with a 4.4-star rating out of 5."

"If you know someone who is always working on a 'project' in the house or out in the garage, you know that there's just no such thing as having too many tools. Here are a handful of some of our favorite picks we've come across this year that we think would make great gifts for any DIY-inclined people in your life."

$79.99 at Amazon

"I'm not sure what it is, but I just love having an array of colorful lights throughout the house. Sometimes I'm in a yellow light mood, sometimes I'm in a blue light mood, sometimes I just want to pick a 'scene' in the Hue app and let it decide for me. Either way, all of this happens thanks to my (admittedly over-the-top amount of) Hue Lights. I'd recommend these to anyone. They're easy to use, I've never had one die on me (my oldest bulbs are 10 years old at this point) and they're just plain, old fun. If you (or your gift recipient) don't already have a "bridge" to connect your lights to, your best bet is probably to get a starter kit like this one which includes a bridge and 2 lights. It's actually on a pretty great sale right now, so my recommendation is even stronger. If you've ever been interested in smart lights, definitely pull the trigger, you won't regret it."

$299.99 at Amazon

"Arguably the best racing game of all time on the best Nintendo system of all time — at least until the next version of each comes out! It’s important to note that this bundle doesn’t feature the OLED model Switch, which will run you about $340 without any games. And while we definitely recommend the OLED Switch, especially if you want the latest top-end Nintendo system, we still recommend this “old” model."

$797.99 at Amazon

"A TV designed to look like a slim picture frame, The Frame by Samsung can seamlessly blend in with your home’s other decor. When the TV is off, The Frame can display art. The matte display creates a nearly reflectionless experience. We like this TV at full price, but there's no denying they are expensive, so these Black Friday prices make The Frame even more enticing."

$299.99 at Amazon

"Forget the dupes, there’s no true replacement for the original Dyson V8 vacuum. Yes, it’s more money than buying a (sometimes very competent) knockoff, but we love the Dyson line of vacuums and think that, generally, it’s certainly a case of “you get what you pay for” with this cordless vac. You can get the Dyson V8 at a slight discount right now thanks to Amazon Black Friday deals. But act fast, as Dyson products are typically full-price finds only."

More top picks

