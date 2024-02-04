The 20 Best Super Bowl TV Deals for 2024 - Save up to 45% on 65-inch, 75-inch and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
As the Super Bowl approaches, there's more to celebrate than just touchdowns and halftime shows – it's the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment experience with a brand-new television. With an array of enticing sales and deals sweeping the market, upgrading your TV has never been more enticing. Whether you're a die-hard football fan gearing up for the big game or simply looking to enhance your binge-watching sessions, the current wave of sales promises something for everyone, at every price point.
Thanks to Amazon's huge discounts, you'll find savings up to 45% on a new flatscreen, with all kinds of options in brand and style. You can even save over $500 on a brand new Hisense 75-Inch 4K Smart TV. Here are some of the best Super Bowl TV deals for 2024, from Amazon.
Up to 10% off
- Sony QD-OLED 65-inch BRAVIA XR A95L Series 4K Ultra HD TV: Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Exclusive Gaming Features for Playstation 5 XR65A95L - $3,298 (6% off)
- SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED The Frame LS03C Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included, Smart TV w/Alexa Built-in - $547.99 (8% off)
- LG QNED80 Series 55-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered - $896.99 (10% off)
- LG QNED80 Series 86-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered - $1,796.99 (10% off)
- SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included, Smart TV w/ Alexa Built-In - $897.99 (10% off)
Up to 20% off
- LG QNED80 Series 50-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered - $596.99 (14% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, hands-free with Alexa - $679.99 (15% off)
- SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included - $1,097.99 (15% off)
- LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered - $1,596.99 (20% off)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included, Smart TV w/ Alexa Built-In - $1,197.99 (20% off)
Up to 30% off
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included, Smart TV w/ Alexa Built-In - $3,297.99 (23% off)
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote - $99.99 (23% off)
- LG C3 Series 42-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered OLED42C3PUA, 2023 with Alexa Built-in - $896.99 (25% off)
- LG QNED80 Series 75-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered - $1,096.99 (27% off)
- Hisense 50-inch ULED U6HF Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $299.99 (29% off)
- INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote - $69.99 (30% off)
Up to 40% off
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote - $249.99 (32% off)
- INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote - $179.99 (33% off)
Up to 50% off or more
- Hisense 65-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $449.99 (40% off)
- Hisense 58-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $349.99 (42% off)
- Hisense 75-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $629.99 (45% off)
