Tesla slips in Cars.com American-Made Index as Jeep, Toyota rise

Cars.com released its 2024 American-Made Index on Tuesday, and it's bad news for 2023's headliner. While the Tesla Model Y still holds the No. 1 position, the Model 3 and Model X dropped from second and third, respectively, leaving behind a hole just large enough for Honda to drive a Passport through. While there weren't too many shockers, the 2024 list highlights some shifts in manufacturing since just last year.

If you're feeling déjà vu, fear not; we have already done an "American-made" list this year. That was the American University Kogod Business School's 2023 "Made in America" index, which actually should have been published sooner than it was, but as explained in the results, it was delayed by some data issues. That list compares more directly with last year's Cars.com list (note how many Teslas appear up top). Today's list applies to 2024.

That said, if you browsed the American University list, you probably noticed that their system results in a large number of ties. Its 2023 "top 10" list comprises a whopping 27 entries. In the spirit of parity, we've included cars # 11 through 27 from the Cars.com list above; as you can see, there's quite a bit of overlap despite the model year changeover. Without further ado, here's Cars.com's list.

There were some notable movers. The Tesla Model 3 dropped all the way from second to 21st — ouch — and the Acura MDX fell out of the top 10, dropping to 15th. Thanks to these and a few other moves, the Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Camry each shot up 19 spots to land in the top 10, while the VW ID.4 took advantage of Tesla's slips to nab the #3 slot for 2024.

Honda's Alabama and Ohio assembly facilities dominate this end of the finishing order. The first Michigan-built model — the Ram 1500 Classic — appears at #19, followed by the Mustang at #31 and the Cadillac CT5 at #37. The least American-made car on the list is the Nissan Rogue, which is built in Smyrna, Tenn.