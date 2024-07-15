States with the most road deaths and highest 'road danger scores' in the country

Looking at traffic fatalities and road danger data can paint a frightening picture of America’s drivers, but while many states’ roads have become more dangerous after the pandemic, the data shows that some have done a better job than others at keeping drivers safe. Home Solutions, a data provider for homeowners and others, recently ranked states based on their rough road scores, the number of fatalities per 100,000 licensed drivers, and more. Its study showed that states with the most road deaths outpace those with the least by a large margin, though the deadliest states often don’t have the worst road danger scores.

Home Solutions found that Wyoming is the deadliest state, with 57 fatalities per 100,000 licensed drivers.

The 10 deadliest states for road fatalities:

Wyoming: 57 deaths per 100,000 licensed drivers Mississippi: 54.5 New Mexico: 48.4 Oklahoma: 44.3 Montana: 43.7 Arkansas: 43.3 South Carolina: 41.8 Kentucky: 41.1 Louisiana: 38.4 West Virginia: 38.1

Wyoming has had a problem with highway fatalities for a few years now, reaching almost 25 deaths per 100,000 drivers last year, which was nearly three times the national average. The data differ slightly depending on who is doing the reporting, as some of the numbers found online came from law firm studies and state highway patrol offices.

Home Solutions also calculated a road danger score based on the other factors in its study. Louisiana took the “top” spot in that metric, followed by California and New Mexico. Though it had the most fatalities by a long shot, Wyoming ranked 40th on the road danger scale.

The spike in road deaths and other problems that occurred during and after the pandemic can be attributed to many factors, including more distracted driving, higher rates of speeding, and more. Another significant factor is lighter traffic enforcement, as many police departments have seen officers leave without ready replacements, placing fewer patrols on the roads.